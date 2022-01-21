THE RETURN OF VEDANTA AT KCM SADDENS PF

…..there were revelations before elections that Vedanta might have been financing UPND campaigns – could this be the reward asks the former ruling party.

LUSAKA, Thursday, January 20, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) party is saddened with the revelations that Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has been sold to Vedanta Resources.

Speaking in Lusaka today, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda said the revelations on the sale of KCM through a special purpose vehicle must be explained and possibly terminated.

He said the possible sale of KCM to Vedanta will not benefit the poor Zambians but a few clique in the new dawn government that possibly began to cut the deals before elections.

‘’There are schemes to bring the same Vedanta that was oppressing the people of the Copperbelt to try and continue cannibalizing our national resources. …..There were revelations before elections that Vedanta might have also financed the UPND during the campaign, could this be the reward?,’’ he stated.

Hon Nakacinda has therefore appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to stick to his promise of protecting the resources of the Zambian People.

Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda said well-meaning citizens of the country should start protecting the country’s democracy.

He said the evil schemes of wanting to advance a one party state has been validated in a leaked Audio of alleged President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Politics Levy Ngoma in which he was in a conversation with an alleged government official to try and destabilize a named opposition political party.

‘’What was seemingly hidden under cover in State House is clearly being validated by what was revealed by Mr Levy Ngoma that there was an assignment given to him to try and dismantle opposition political parties,’’ he said.

In another development, the matter in which Hon Nakacinda is charged with defamation of the President has been referred to the Constitutional Court to rule whether it can continue in the Subordinate Courts.

Hon Nakacinda’s Lawyer Makebi Zulu said this follows an application made to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

‘’Were as the Constitution provides for national values and principles and espouses the principle of equity, social justice, equality and non discrimination. We have a situation were article 98 of the Constitution gives immunity to the President that no civil or criminal proceedings can be instituted against him. Then how can he be cross examined in instances were he is said to institute litigation against others?” questioned Mr. Zulu.

‘’We have argued that if the President is able to defame others saying ‘you are a clique of thieves’, the same said of him it becomes a criminal case. Where is the equality? The state has agreed that there is a Constitutional question to be raised. The Court has said in the latter that there is no objection… The matter has been deferred for ruling as to whether it continues in the Subordinate Courts on Friday, January 28,’’he said.