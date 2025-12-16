The same way we convinced MPs to support Bill 7 is the same way we will convince Zambians in 2026 – UPND

The United Party for National Development (UPND) says the same approach it used to rally Members of Parliament to support Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, will be employed to win the confidence of Zambians ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

UPND Deputy Secretary General, Gertrude Imenda, says the party remains confident that its policies and consultative governance style will resonate with citizens across the country.

Ms. Imenda says the support from opposition Members of Parliament during the passage of Bill 7, demonstrates that national interest can supersede party affiliation when leaders are presented with policies that benefit the people.

Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Ms. Imenda explained that MPs who voted in favour of the Bill did so after appreciating its long-term benefits to the country.

“Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 should not be viewed as a UPND-driven agenda, but as legislation designed to serve the interests of all Zambians,” said Ms. Imenda.

Ms. Imenda further expressed confidence that the same level of consultation and engagement that led to the successful passage of Bill 7 will guide the party’s interaction with citizens as it prepares for the 2026 General Elections.

She added that the UPND remains committed to inclusive governance and issue-based politics.

-RCV