THE SPEAKER WAS NOT WRONG, THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH SHOWING SOME HUMOUR – HAMUKALE





FORMER Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has defended Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, following criticism over her celebratory dance in Parliament after the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.





Dr. Hamukale says there was nothing wrong with the Speaker expressing a light moment of humour, adding that her actions did not breach any parliamentary rules or offend Members of Parliament.





He said that the Speaker would only have been out of order if some Members had voted against the Bill, which he says was not the case.





“All Members voted in favour of the Bill, so there was no one offended by the Speaker’s actions in the National Assembly,” said Dr. Hamukale.





He has since urged Zambians not to be overly serious about life, encouraging the public to embrace good humour from time to time.



RCV