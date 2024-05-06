THE SPIRIT OF CORRUPTION IS DRIVING THEIR INABILITY TO LISTEN- Fred M’membe

THE SPIRIT OF CORRUPTION IS DRIVING THEIR INABILITY TO LISTEN

The impact of our current problems as a nation squarely lies on Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government’s inability to take advice.

They have not being listening to advise from various stakeholders in this country. We are faced with leaders who think they know it all and they have convinced themselves that they’re the best in everything, and the best leadership this country has ever seen.

They’re so egotistical and arrogant. They don’t listen to the church, civil society, political parties, traditional and business leaders, and the ordinary Zambians.

A culmination of all this has resulted in our present hardship, their inability to listen to advice has landed us in these serious problems, and as long as they do not listen to advice, the problems will get worse.

We advised them on maize, fuel, mining, agriculture, corruption, AFRICOM and many other issues. And their response to our progressive counsel was nothing but sheer arrogance and insolence. We went further and proposed a National Indaba to deal with these problems but to this day, Mr Hichilema has never responded.

It is clear that the spirit of corruption is what is driving their unwillingness to listen to others. It’s the ill gotten or reckless amassing of wealth that is causing them to be over confident and not listen to the intellectual thinkers of our country, the church leaders, political party leaders, business and traditional leaders, the youth, women and many other stakeholders. Corruption and theft has emboldened them and made them think they are small gods deserving nothing but praise and glory from the citizens. They’re lost and have forgotten their true purpose and responsibilities in this country.

And given this situation – the spirit of corruption, injustice and pride that is clouding their judgement, we have no choice but to remove them in 2026.

One bad term, doesn’t deserve another, aleya!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party