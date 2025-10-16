THE SPIRIT OF DISORDER IS TOO STRONG FOR PATRIOTIC FRONT TO OVERCOME



When viewed from the standpoint of recent events in the Tonse Alliance, it would be an understatement to say the Patriotic Front (PF) is experiencing internal wrangles. The truth is that this political party is possessed by the spirit of disorder. Disorderly conduct is so pervasive in the ranks of the PF that it was inevitable that they would import it into the Tonse Alliance.





It is now clear that even the infamous violence of PF cadres during the party’s reign under the late President Edgar Lungu, was simply a physical manifestation of the disorder that was the soul of this party. Hence, the resounding rejection of the PF by Zambian voters in the 2026 elections.





Strangely, the grand illusion of some PF leaders is that somehow, because the United Party for National Development (UPND), which formed governnent in 2021, has failed so miserably in delivering on its promises of good governance, equity, and improved economic conditions, this has made Zambians forgive and forget the PF sins of violence. There is very little that the PF has done in the last four years to make itself an attractive political entity.





What has compounded this PF illusion is the love and respect directed towards the late President Edgar Lungu, as people have, with hindsight, understood how well he performed as President under difficult conditions which have confounded his successor Hakainde Hichilema. In fact, the more Hichilema has tried to vilify him, both while he was alive and now in his death, the more Zambians have compared the two leaders, and find increasingly that Lungu talked less and built more infrastructure, and made decisions to benefit the poor, while Hichilema makes bombastic speeches and, in four years, cannot point to any significant infrastructure projects, except the embarrassing out-houses (stand-alone toilets in Kitwe).





It was the resurgence of Edgar Lungu’s reputation, and sympathy over his ill-treatment by Hichilema’s government, that actually made the UPND government squander the last four years on trying to stamp him into the ground, quite literally, while neglecting attending to serious economic hardships into which their government has driven Zambians in the last four years.





There are two critical outcomes from all this. With Edgar Lungu now late, the juggernaut of his credible return to power has run aground, denying the opposition, and Zambians disappointed with UPND misrule, a national figure to rally behind.





Secondly, PF disorder has erupted once again in its most sordid leadership display. Forget about the UPND hand in PF wrangles. Even on their own, the PF, apart from its claim of being the largest opposition, is once again contending for the prize of being the least attractive political party on the scene.





With what Zambians have just learnt from former Political Advisor to late President Lungu, Chris Zumani Zimba, Dr James Musonda’s advice becomes more compelling: Zambians should look beyond the PF for redemption from alleged UPND misrule.





Here is what we have learnt from Dr Chris Zumani Zimba:



1. Tonse Alliance was formed as a vehicle for ECL comeback, being the only one with sufficient political gravitas to unseat underperforming, over-talking Hichilema. Hence the Tonse constitution designated him Chairman and official candidate for the alliance in 2026.



2. The Anchor Party of the Tonse Alliance is stated in the constitution as “ECL Patriotic Front Movement”not Patriotic Front Party. The Patriotic Front party is, legally-speaking, in the hands of UPND stooge Robert Chabinga.



3. Given Lubinda is, constitutionally, not supposed to be Acting Tonse Alliance Chairman. This was delegated to him by ECL because Vice Chairman Danny Pule, who should have taken over automatically, was away in India at the time. Lubinda is simply clinging to it, possibly because it aids him in having a credible shot at PF (faction) President.



4. Tonse member parties are right in seeking to open the contest for candidate for 2026 because ECL was not accepted as such, not because of PF but because of his personal stature. Why is PF faction in Tonse Alliance resisting, and fighting to make it a PF inheritance?

5. Sean Tembo, has more claim on the birth of the Tonse Alliance than the quarrelsome PF faction leaders, having worked on its formation and constitution with Dr Chris Zumani Zimba. He also seems to understand the Tonse Alliance constitution better than Lubinda and Raphael Nakachinda combined.





After presenting these key facts in his recent very candid television interview, Dr Chris Zumani Zimba, conceded that the PF, to which he belongs, is the reason for the current friction within the Tonse Alliance.



In short, it is the Patriotic Front DNA, the spirit of disorder, indiscipline and confusion, that is threatening to take possession of this political alliance.





This raises serious questions about the motives of the current leaders of the PF faction.



