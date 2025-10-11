🇿🇲 THE STORY BEHIND ENOCK MWEPU’S CONDITION 💔⚽️



In early October 2022, while travelling to join the Zambia national team, Enock Mwepu suddenly fell seriously ill mid-flight and was rushed to a hospital in Lusaka.

Initial tests revealed unusual heart readings, and within days, he was flown back to England for deeper medical checks.





Doctors in England confirmed that Mwepu had a hereditary heart condition, a rare, genetic issue that affected the heart’s electrical structure.

The condition meant that continuing to play at high intensity could cause cardiac arrest and even be fatal. 💔





Brighton & Hove Albion medical teams, along with top global cardiologists, all agreed: Mwepu had to retire immediately to protect his life.

The club’s announcement sent sadness through the football world, and the “Computer” was forced to shut down too soon. 💻





On October 10, 2022, Mwepu spoke with courage and faith:



“A few days ago, I dreamt of being able to inspire millions. My story has taken a different turn, but I still believe this is part of God’s plan.”





Brighton stood by him appointing him as a youth coach in January 2023, ensuring his football journey continued in a new way.

Even off the pitch, Mwepu remained a beacon of inspiration to young players everywhere. 🌟





The Computer’s system may have shut down, but his legacy keeps running strong. 🖥️💚



