“THE STORY OF HOW PF MESSED UP THE ECONOMY IS BECOMING BORING . GET TO WORK AND PRODUCE RESULTS TO HELP THE SUFFERING CITIZENS,” LILIAN MUTAMBO TELLS NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

She wrote:

16.05.2022

Time is really flying, around this time last year campaigns were happening.The New Dawn Government then made promises of a better Zambia.. Apart from peace, things are tough and even though some people will say its too early, many Zambians have lost hope in this Government. I have not seen youths use the slogan “Bally will fix it” in a long time….The Youths have been fixed with disappointments and it is the absolute truth….

All we see is people trying to divert our attention from reality to scandals of siezing houses and summoning people…They are buying time, wasting our resourses by being paid to write more speeches…People cannot eat Speeches…

The Youths are Jobless, have no access to Scholarships and remain at home hoping to see the fairy tale “Bally will fix it” come to pass…1 year will be gone whilst foreign nationals eat from the national cake in the name of “Investors” whilst the Youths are being told to form cooperatives. How can they do so when the registration process of a company at PACRA is not free, when printing and binding documents is not free? Salaries are so poor in that their families cannot support them.

All we hear and read about is the boring stories of how PF messed up the economy. The new adminstration is behaving like a person damped by the lover and what they do is share “bad memories”…The PF is their scape goat as they had no proper vision to govern and it is no wonder many in positions are from MMD and even the PF.

Zambians are being treated like teenagers in love where they are supposed to believe in everything not knowing they just want to cover face as they eat quietly….The Ministers, MPs , Councilliors are eating, buying cars, signing deals whilst they say things are bad…Whilst the Praise team is busy singing the Chorus, with no money in their pockets, they are fattening their own pockets. They do not even pick calls.

Whilst their Children go to expensive schools, they tell you education is free but children are sitting on floors. Civil servants like teachers have no proper support and structure and have to manage with the Disorganised and failed system! Many are weeping but have no choice, they cannot speak!

The nation is in a crisis and they aportion the blame on Ukraine- Russia war. The mines we have no say about as others are incharge, the youths on the Copperbelt have lost it, Copperbelt has lost hope, too much disappointments even over Black Mountain, life is tough…

There is no money is circulation, businesses are crumbling down! Payments are on hold..Can we see the Manifesto in manifestation otherwise 2026 may look far but it will be here soon…

We want a better Zambia and it starts now!

-Lillian Mutambo-