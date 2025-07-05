THE SUSPENSION OF   LUNGU’S BENEFITS FOR ENGAGING IN ACTIVE POLITICS WAS LIFTED UPON HIS DEATH – STATE SUBMITS

THE SUSPENSION OF ECL’S BENEFITS FOR ENGAGING IN ACTIVE POLITICS WAS LIFTED UPON HIS DEATH – STATE SUBMITS
July 3rd, 2025
PRETORIA – The Zambian Government has filed an amended notice of motion in the Pretoria High Court, South Africa, seeking the repatriation and burial of former President Edgar Lungu in Zambia.
In its submission, the government argues that the late President Lungu did not specify in his will how or where he wished to be buried.
It further contends that, as a beneficiary under the Former Presidents’ Benefits Act, it should be presumed that he intended to be given a state funeral in accordance with Zambian customs and traditions.
The state maintains that Mr. Lungu’s acceptance of benefits under the Act should be interpreted as an expression of his burial wishes.
Additionally, the government argues that Mr. Lungu was never disqualified from receiving those benefits, as outlined in Section 5(2) of the Act. Instead, it explains that his entitlement was merely suspended when he re-entered active politics, and that suspension ceased upon his death.
As a result, the state asserts that it regained the right to provide a state funeral, fully funded and conducted in line with national customs and traditions.
President Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa.
Following a dispute between the family and the Zambian state, the family opted to bury him in South Africa. However, on June 25, 2025, the Pretoria High Court halted the burial pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
Hahahaha. Yakosa bola.
All this drama for the fear of occupying the hole that he himself dug for his enemy.
ECL will be buried in RSA, and brought back home when there is a new president next year.
“He that digs holes for others, shall himself be buried in one of them”. -Edith Nawakwi, RIP.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Serpent (his own words)
1. got to power via noise and disruption,
2. Ruled in turmoil with caderism, tribalism, machets, killings, horror
3. Now dead, causing confusions, hatred…you name it
His soul will never rest.
Was this the so called Plan B ?
But why did the lawmakers decide to create such a law where if a former President upon losing an election will have his benefits withdrawn if he continues practicing active politics? If I may be allowed to speculate or give my opinion, the reason was to stop the retiree President from taking advantage of the benefits to use the benefits to campaign vigorously to his advantage to defeat the other contenders.Or to keep for him until he finishes the last term of office if he was to win the election and be given the benefits at the end.But the question is what would happen if former Presidents were given all their benefits even without stopping active politics? Could the answer be, that the former Presidents would use their benefits to do un meaningful checks and balances to disturb the sitting President from performing his duties well.The answer must be obvious. Former Presidents would fight the incumbents to the bitter end.The civil servants would get confused on where to pay their allegiance and it would cause to have parallel government.The country would be un governable.The law makers who came with an idea of withdrawing benefits and other details of presidential benefits were in order for the sake of smooth running of the country by the one in power at the time.