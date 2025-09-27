The s*x tape issue really hurt me. Many people thought I did it for PR- Tiwa Savage

‘The s*x tape issue really hurt me. Many people thought I did it for PR. The man in the video was my boyfriend at the time.





I didn’t know he was recording. A lot of Nigerians blasted me, called me a failed mum because my son would grow up and see the video whereas some of them do worse in their closets.





My boyfriend said he was trying to save it and then he pressed ‘send’ by accident on Snapchat. It was later I found out that it was a bet.





He had a bet with his friend that he would be in a relationship with me and post my s*x tape. It was a traumatic experience for me’ _Tiwa Savage