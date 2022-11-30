THE THREE ARMS OF GOVERNMENT ARE TRIPLETS THAT SHOULD WORK TOGETHER – PRESIDENT HH

It was such an honour and privelege to have interacted with members of the Zambian Judiciary at Vani Victoria Falls Resort in Livingstone, Southern Province during their official opening of 2022 Judicial conference, this morning.

To us, this was a ground-breaking engagement with this special arm of government since we were sworn into office in 2021. The theme “A Responsive and Accountable Judiciary” is very appropriate and significant for such a critical institution that is anchored on serving our citizens in a fair and just manner.

We appreciated the open and candid exchange of ideas aimed at strengthening the delivery of justice to our citizens, in a timely manner and within the enhanced rule of law coupled with transparency and accountability.

We reiterated the need for a collaborative approach with all concerned parties, in identifying the impediments in the speedy delivery of justice, by isolating oppressive and archaic laws in our statutes that need repealing, in order that they are in concert and relevant to modern times, so that ambiguities in the delivery of judgements are avoided at all costs.

We restated our view, that we are all answerable to our citizens who we serve and must therefore endeavor to deliver timely judgements that ensure closure on matters, than those that create room for doubt and inconsistencies that ultimately have potential to erode confidence in our Judicial system.

To us, the three Arms of Government are triplets that should work in close liason, in improving the welfare of our citizens. The Judiciary should equally take keen interest in economic matters and also ensure that public resources are used prudently, so as to improve their working conditions at all levels.

We further committed the Executive arm of government to continue supporting the decentralisation process in the Judiciary and make it easily accessible to our citizens in rural communities.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia