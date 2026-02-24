THE TONSE ALLIANCE OFFICIALS WHO WERE ARRESTED IN KALULUSHI HAVE FINALLY BEEN RELEASED ON POLICE BOND.





My opinion is that in an election year it is not possible for political parties to be getting permits let alone writing notification letters to the police to gather up because it is just not feasible,especially if such meetings are in doors, I’m not sure what threat to the public an indoor meeting would pose.





The other concern is that the UPND are all over having all manner of poltical gatherings without any notices but the police will not get bothered.



I think as a country we need to mature to play fair politics not poltics yamu colonial



By Binwell Mpundu