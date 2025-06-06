“THE TRUTH ABOUT DEC’s INVESTIGATION: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT”





By Timmy



Folks, let’s get to the bottom of this. Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a total disaster, a complete failure. He’s trying to make the DEC and President HH look bad, but the truth is, the law enforcement agency did everything by the book.





🔴What’s Really Going On

✅ The DEC invited former President Edgar Lungu to assist with an investigation, not summon him for criminal interrogations as Mwamba claims.



✅ The DEC wrote to Lungu’s law firm, Makebi Zulu & Advocate, to request his attendance, acknowledging his immunity from prosecution.



✅The law enforcement agency required written documentation to verify Lungu’s health status, which is standard procedure. And writing such a letter was a way of obtaining that document.





Mwamba’s Desperate Attempt

Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a desperate attempt to create a narrative that the law enforcement was being evil. But the facts don’t support this claim. The DEC followed procedure, and their intention was to gather information, not harass or intimidate the former President.





🔴Questions for Mwamba

✅ What outcome are you looking for with these posts and papers you are busy flashing on Facebook?

✅What do you intend to happen? When you know very well that people are mourning .

✅ What are you searching for as a leader?





The DEC’s actions were lawful and procedural. They had no notice of Lungu’s health status at the time of the letter, and their request was aimed at clearing various investigative components. Mwamba’s article is nothing but a cheap propaganda stunt. Let’s focus on the truth and move forward.



WAGON MEDIA