THE TRUTH ABOUT EDGAR’S BODY – EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW- Fred M’membe

THE TRUTH ABOUT EDGAR’S BODY – EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW



To go to Pretoria and forcefully get Edgar Lungu’s body and subject it to a postmortem without his family’s consent or presence and without legal basis is pulling the string too far beyond tolerable limits to be ignored.





There must be something very big troubling Hakainde to do what he has just done three months before the elections! But what is it? I want to know, everybody, wants to know!





If this is not cleared, the current talk of ubwanga, ubuloshi won’t go away.



Intimidation won’t do. Arrogance won’t help. Posturing won’t mitigate.





I was arrested and locked up for three days over, simply asking Hakainde what he wanted from Edgar’s body to want it so desperately and aggressively. Was I wrong in posing these questions? Hasn’t what has just happened vindicate or absolve me?





Impunity, arrogance, and over-self confidence are very contemptible and are very dangerous traits in a leader.



Hakainde Hichilema’s unbridled desire to have everything his way and to see every issue as a contest he must win at any cost will soon prove very costly to him and to the whole nation. Life can’t be lived like that. Power can’t be exercised like that.





The exercise of power must be a constant practice of self limitation and modesty. Hasn’t Hakainde crossed the redline? Is this man fit to continue holding the highest office in our country? Isn’t it a must that he must go? The Zambian voters have a single opportunity on August 13 to push him out and bring renewed hope to our homeland, our Mother Zambia.





Fred M’membe

People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate and President of the Socialist Party