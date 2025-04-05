“THE TRUTH ABOUT THE UPND GOVERNMENT: A RESPONSE TO KASONDE MWENDA’S ALLEGATIONS”



By Timmy



Kasonde Mwenda’s recent article accusing the UPND government of corruption is a baseless attack that lacks concrete evidence. The allegations of stealing $20 million meant for relief maize from Tanzania are unsubstantiated and misleading. The Zambian government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, is committed to transparency and accountability in all its dealings.





The maize in question was purchased from Tanzania at the correct price, with no evidence of corruption or wrongdoing. The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) dismissed reports of a contract awarded to First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to transport 650,000 metric tonnes of maize from Tanzania to Zambia. Instead, FQM voluntarily offered to transport 4,000 metric tonnes of maize at no cost to the government, bearing the transportation cost of $500,000.





The UPND government has demonstrated its dedication to ensuring food security in Zambia. Maize imports purchased through the DMMU have arrived in the country, addressing the drought. This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to prioritizing citizens’ needs. Some notable achievements include:

– Education: Reinstated student meal allowances, introduced free primary and secondary education, and increased access to higher education

– Employment: Created thousands of jobs in teaching, local government, and the defence force

– Energy: Invested in solar panel initiatives and energy diversification projects

– Human Rights: Abolished the death penalty and introduced laws to protect human rights





Does Kasonde Mwenda really think the President and the UPND government would risk Zambians’ lives by stealing money meant for relief maize during a drought? The answer is no. The UPND government’s actions demonstrate their commitment to transparency and accountability.





The UPND government’s commitment to transparency and accountability is unwavering. Unsubstantiated allegations and sensationalized articles only undermine progress. Let’s focus on fact-based discussions and constructive dialogue to build a better future for Zambia. The Zambian National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reported on August 9, 2024, that the DMMU had dismissed reports of a contract awarded to FQM and that maize imports had started arriving in the country.



WAGON MEDIA