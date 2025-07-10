“THE TRUTH HURTS: OPPOSITION’S ATTEMPT TO CLAIM CREDIT FOR FUEL PRICE DROP FALLS FLAT”



By Timmy



In a shocking display of desperation, Brenda Nyirenda, PF faction Secretary General, has claimed that opposition political parties influenced the recent fuel price reduction. We can’t let this blatant attempt to distort reality go unchallenged.





The truth is, the drop in transport fees is a direct result of President Hakainde Hichilema’s effective economic management, which has led to a stable exchange rate and a stronger Kwacha against the US dollar. The numbers speak for themselves: since the UPND government took office, we’ve seen a significant reduction in the exchange rate volatility, and the Kwacha has strengthened against the dollar





Nyirenda’s claims are not only baseless but also laughable. How can the opposition claim credit for something they didn’t do? The facts are clear: the UPND government’s prudent economic policies have led to a stable economy, which in turn has resulted in lower fuel prices.





But let’s not forget, the opposition’s track record is one of mass destruction and ballooned debt. They left us with an $800 million debt, which they never thought of clearing. Instead, they were too busy living on cloud nine, oblivious to the economic mess they were creating.





The Truth About Opposition’s Claims



It’s amazing to see the opposition try to claim credit for anything positive. But the truth is, they had their chance to lead, and they failed. They left us with a legacy of economic woes, and now they’re trying to take credit for the UPND government’s achievements.





