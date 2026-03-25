BREAKING: The U.S. government is effectively insolvent, and almost nobody is talking about it.





This isn’t a conspiracy theory or partisan talking point. It comes directly from the U.S. Treasury Department’s own consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025, released last week with almost no media coverage.





Here are the numbers. The federal government reports about $6.06 trillion in total assets. But total liabilities are roughly $47.78 trillion. That means the government owes more than seven times what it owns. The net position is deeply negative.





Most people only hear about the national debt, which is already massive. But the bigger number is total liabilities, which include future obligations like Social Security, Medicare, federal pensions, veterans benefits, and other long-term commitments the government has promised to pay.





When you add all of that together, the financial picture is far worse than what politicians usually talk about. The government is running permanent deficits, adding trillions in new debt, and at the same time taking on long-term obligations that are mathematically impossible to fully fund under current policies.





This doesn’t mean the United States is about to collapse tomorrow, because governments can print money, raise taxes, and roll over debt. But it does mean the long-term trajectory is extremely dangerous. At some point, the choices become unavoidable: higher taxes, reduced benefits, inflation, or some combination of all three.





The scariest part is not just the numbers. It’s the silence. If a corporation had $6 trillion in assets and nearly $48 trillion in liabilities, it would be considered financially broken. But when it’s the federal government, nobody wants to talk about it.



And eventually, the bill always comes due.