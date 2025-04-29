THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TROPHY IS IN ZAMBIA



Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai writes:



Earlier today, we had a privilege of welcoming a delegation from UEFA at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport, as they brought with them the most iconic prize in club football, the UEFA Champions League trophy to Livingstone.



Tomorrow, this legendary trophy will be on public display at the Post Office from 09:00 hours, offering football enthusiasts a rare opportunity to witness up close the most coveted piece of silverware in world club football.



Zambia proudly joins a list of four countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, and Kenya selected for this prestigious tour.



In recent years, the UEFA Champions League trophy has journeyed across the globe, captivating fans across North, Central, and South America, as well as in PR China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.



Hosting this global symbol of football excellence in Livingstone is not only a moment of pride for our city, but also a significant boost for sports tourism in our country.



It highlights Livingstone’s growing status as a hub of cultural, sporting, and tourism excellence on the world stage.



We are truly privileged to be part of this historic moment.