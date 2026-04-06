*The Unifying Force: Can Harry Kalaba Fill the Opposition’s Leadership Vacuum?*



By Peter Sitolo (Political Analyst)



ZAMBIA’S opposition is adrift, fragmented by ambition and crippled by internal squabbles. The landscape is marked by parties trapped in cycles of disputes, legal uncertainty, and competing claims to legitimacy.





For instance, the Patriotic Front’s crisis, with Miles Sampa’s claim to the presidency, exemplifies this chaos – a condition of parallel power where multiple factions assert authority.





In this fractured environment, Harry Kalaba is emerging as a beacon of hope. Not only because he is a charismatic leader, but also because the opposition’s failure to unite has created a vacuum he is poised to fill.





Kalaba’s Citizens First party shows relative structural stability, and he is got experience, no major legal hurdles, and a willingness to engage in coalition politics, which is a necessity in a fragmented landscape.





Zambia’s history is clear: power shifts through convergence, not fragmentation. When Kenneth Kaunda’s UNIP was defeated in 1991, it was because opposition united under Frederick Chiluba’s MMD. Michael Sata’s 2011 victory followed years of consolidating support, and Hakainde Hichilema’s 2021 win was due to a clear alternative.





The pattern is consistent. Zambians elect organized alternatives, not scattered possibilities.



Thus, Kalaba’s position is strategic. He is not entangled in any factional conflicts, and his experience in government gives him credibility. He is also open to coalition politics, making him an attractive option for factions seeking unity.





As the election approaches, the opposition faces a stark choice: unite or fail. Kalaba is quietly occupying the space. He is available, not confrontational, and willing to converge with others.





The opposition’s challenge is not a lack of talent; it is a surplus of ambition without coordination. Leaders like Brian Mundubile face legal challenges, while Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party struggles to expand nationally. Makebi Zulu and John Sangwa bring credibility, but building nationwide machinery takes time.



Kalaba’s advantage lies in his ability to bring people together.





Zambia’s opposition is approaching a moment of truth. Unity is no longer a preference; it is a necessity. Fragmentation has its limits, and once those limits are reached, compromise becomes unavoidable.





Of course, Kalaba may not be the first choice of every faction, but he is increasingly looking like the one most factions can live with. And in politics, that is often enough to become the center of gravity.





As the political landscape continues to shift, Kalaba’s strategy seems to be clear: remain accessible, build alliances, and wait for the opposition to realize that unity is the only path to power. His experience as a former Minister of Foreign Affairs has given him a network of contacts and a reputation for diplomacy. He is using this to his advantage, engaging with regional leaders and Western diplomats to build international credibility.





Domestically, Kalaba’s focus is on building a coalition that can challenge the ruling UPND. He is engaging with other opposition leaders, trying to build a united front that can take on the government. It is a tough task, but he’s optimistic.





“We need to put aside our differences and work towards a common goal,” Kalaba said in a recent interview.



“Zambia needs a change, and we can provide it if we work together.”





Kalaba’s message resonates with many Zambians who are tired of the current state of politics. His commitment to inclusive governance, economic development, and social justice aligns with the aspirations of many citizens.





Additionally, his ability to connect with grassroots supporters and mobilize resources gives him an edge over other opposition leaders.





Whether Kalaba can bring the opposition together remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: he is the one to watch in Zambia’s unfolding political landscape.



End…