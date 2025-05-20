THE UNJUST IMPRISONMENT OF HON MABONGA- Fred M’membe

THE UNJUST IMPRISONMENT OF HON MABONGA



The Socialist Party strongly condemns the imprisonment of the Honourable Member of Parliament for Mfuwe, Mrs Maureen Mabonga, on charges of sedition, a move that reflects an alarming erosion of democratic space and a deepening crisis of governance in our country.





The use of colonial-era sedition laws to silence dissenting voices is a blatant affront to our constitutional democracy and an insult to the sacrifices made by our forebears who fought for freedom, justice, and the right to speak without fear. This unjust act reveals a government that is increasingly intolerant of criticism, allergic to accountability, and prepared to criminalise political expression to maintain its hold on power.





A Member of Parliament, elected by the people, must be free to speak on behalf of their constituents, even when their words are uncomfortable to those in authority. The imprisonment of an MP for expressing political views sets a dangerous precedent, one that threatens not just opposition politicians but all citizens who dare to think and speak freely.





This is not just about one individual it is about the soul of our democracy. Sedition laws belong in the dustbin of history. Their continued use only serves to remind us how far we still have to go in building a Zambia where political freedom is truly respected.





We demand that Hon Mabonga be immediately granted bail pending appeal and the dropping of all politically motivated charges. We further call for the urgent repeal of archaic laws that have no place in a democratic society.





Let it be clear: we will not be silent in the face of injustice. We will continue to speak truth to power, and we will stand with all those who suffer repression for daring to speak on behalf of the people.





An injustice to one is an injustice to all.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party