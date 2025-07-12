The Unwavering Commitment of President Hakainde Hichilema: A True Pioneer of the UPND



By Timmy



In the world of politics, it’s not uncommon for leaders to rise to power through various means. However, President Hakainde Hichilema’s journey to the presidency is an example of his unwavering commitment to his party, the United Party for National Development (UPND). As one of the pioneers of the UPND, Hichilema has demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication to his country.





A Pioneer from the Beginning



Hichilema was among the pioneers of the UPND in 1998, long before he became the party’s president. He worked closely with the party’s founder, Anderson Mazoka, and played a crucial role in shaping the party’s vision and mission. Despite being in the background, Hichilema’s contributions to the party were significant, and his commitment to the UPND’s ideals was unwavering.





Leadership and Stamina



What sets Hichilema apart from other politicians is his leadership and stamina. He has led the UPND through thick and thin, and his dedication to the party’s principles has never wavered. As he himself said, “I am not an opportunist. I have been offered several jobs in different places… but I wanted to be home.” This commitment to his country and his party is a hallmark of his leadership.





A True Leader



Hichilema’s leadership style is characterized by his willingness to listen, observe, and help out without seeking credit. As he described himself, “I tend to look at what is going on, observe and help out without wanting to be given credit. That’s my nature.” This humility and willingness to serve have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the people of Zambia.





A Proven Track Record



Under Hichilema’s leadership, the UPND has become a formidable force in Zambian politics. He has led the party to several elections, and his commitment to the party’s principles has never wavered. As President, he has continued to demonstrate his leadership skills, working tirelessly to promote economic development and good governance.





President Hakainde Hichilema is a true pioneer of the UPND, and his commitment to his party and country is unwavering. His leadership and stamina have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the people of Zambia. As he continues to lead the country, we can expect great things from him.





