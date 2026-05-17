THE UPND ADOPTION CRISIS: WHAT PRIMARY RESULTS ACTUALLY MEAN  FOR AUGUST





When a ruling party’s former Home Affairs Minister, former Information Minister, former Tourism Minister and former Health Minister all lose adoption primaries to lesser-known challengers in the same week, the standard political narrative of “internal party democracy at work” becomes difficult to sustain.





The United Party for National Development is facing a documented adoption crisis. The primary defeats of Jack Mwiimbu, Cornelius Mweetwa, Rodney Sikumba and Sylvia Masebo, all former cabinet ministers alongside the rejection of sitting MPs Robert Chabinga, Michelo Kasautu, Twambo Mutinta and Mirriam Chonya, represents a level of grassroots repudiation of incumbency that any political party approaching a general election would find difficult to absorb without wider consequences.





The complicating factor is the memo from UPND elections chairman Likando Mufalali confirming that the National Management Committee retains authority to override primary results through a wider adoption process. That institutional reality creates two potential outcomes.





The NMC could restore some of the rejected incumbents against the express preference of local party structures, generating accusations of democratic manipulation and the very divisions Mufalali warned against. Or the NMC could accept the primary results, meaning the UPND contests dozens of constituencies with untested newcomers against experienced opposition candidates.





Neither outcome is comfortable. Former PF acting president Given Lubinda’s interpretation that the primary defeats reflect Zambia-wide dissatisfaction with President Hichilema goes beyond what the evidence strictly supports. Primary elections within a ruling party measure internal factional dynamics as much as broad public sentiment. But they are not entirely separable. A ruling party whose own structures are rejecting the candidates associated with its government is sending a political signal that cannot be dismissed as merely administrative.





Parliamentary nominations close May 20th. The campaign opens May 23rd. What the UPND does with its rejected primary winners in the days between those two dates will determine whether the adoption crisis deepens into something that materially threatens the party’s electoral position, or whether central party management contains it before public campaigning begins.