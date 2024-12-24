THE UPND ARE EXPERTS OF CORRUPTION- KALABA



… adds that President Hakainde Hichilema has turned against the youths who ushered him office.



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2024 SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says Zambians are going through alot as a result of a vengeful leadership that is intent on making them suffer for having rejected the UPND and its leader for over 20 years.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Kalaba said just after the youths gave President Hichilema power, he has turned against them and would like to make them pay for the many years he was rejected.



He said this kind of leadership must be stopped in the next General election.





” I am therefore appealing to all the citizens within the reach of my voice to do everything within your means to ensure that you encourage at least 5 people to register as voters. Let us take advantage of the continuous voter registration exercise to ensure that we have as many people as possible registered as voters. we would also like to encourage you to start taking a keen interest in what is going on in the country and ensure that whenever there is a by election, encourage the people in that particular area to be vigilant and stop vote buying but more importantly encourage them to vote for an opposition candidate regardless of the party they belong to,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“It is also my hope that as opposition leaders we shall come together and ensure that we start fielding a single candidate in all the by elections. I would personally like to encourage voters to get whatever they give you, even if it is seeds, fertilizer or money, just get them but when it comes to voting, make sure you vote for an opposition candidate that will be supported by the Alliance given the opportunity to field the candidate,” he said.



And Mr. Kalaba said while many citizens had a lot of hope that the UPND was going to address corruption, it is sad to note that the current government has taken corruption to an even higher level to the extent that the UPND government is ranked the most corrupt government in Zambia’s 60 years history.





“This regime has made the previous government look like child-play in as far as corruption is concerned. At any given point the UPND leader while in opposition would castigate the PF government of being corrupt and that when he forms government he would deal decisive with corruption. Today, we are faced with worse off corruption than what we have seen under any previous government. We have seen rampant abuse of donor funds that has resulted in some partners pulling back on support and yet the rhetoric continues to grow louder. It is very clear that Zambia has been captured. The nation is experiencing state capture, the magnitude of which has never been known before and to continue with this kind of leadership beyond 2026 may lead to total bankruptcy of the country and at worst all the strategic assets will be owned by those close to the corridors of power,” he said.





“The UPND government is using the fight against corruption as a means of beating members of the opposition into submission and getting them to join the UPND in order to buy their freedom. This is not just abuse at its highest level but also goes to demonstrate clear lack of integrity. Opposition leaders with pending cases against them all of a sudden end up having their cases expunged upon crossing over to the UPND. It is therefore fair to assert that the UPND is using the power of incumbency to woe members regardless of their conduct of history,” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2024