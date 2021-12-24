The UPND Begins To Enforce What The PF Failed To Do

…….Vendors know that it is illegal to trade from the streets but the vendors have the backing of politicians who ignore their illegality because they want votes from the vendors………

UPND Deputy National Youth and Sports Chairman Kenny Ng’ona has welcomed the removal of vendors from trading in the streets saying street vending is illegality under the laws of Zambia.

Mr Ng’ona said that the removal of street vendors from the streets is timely as it has been long overdue.

He added that everyone should trade from designated areas of trading such as markets adding that those in markets are happy with the removal of vendors in the streets.

“In as much as we respect those that survive through vending. We ought to consider the fact that street vending is illegal under the laws of Zambia. This, therefore, means that there is no law whatsoever that backs Zambians in trading from the streets across the entire nation” he said.

According to Mr Ng’ona, both those in the markets and shop owners have been complaining of poor business because customers end up buying from the streets and never enter markets or shops.

“The removal of vendors from the streets of Lusaka and elsewhere is a welcome move. Thanks to Minister Hon Garry Nkombo for taking action. It was done in Kitwe and it can be done across the nation, vendors should just adhere to that which is legal and do the right thing by following directives which the ministry has set” he added.

The UPND member of the management committee explained that it should be noted also that those trading in markets across the nation is more in number than those that do street vending in selected towns in the country.

“Those in markets and those with shops are now happy, the vendors can go and find spaces in markets or can do their vending at markets. We as Zambians should be a citizenry that follows the laws of the land. Let the vendors follow the law by trading from areas they will be allocated for trading. The new dawn government shall endeavour to do the right things at all times” he stated.

Analysis

Our informal sector is one of the largest employers where jobless Zambians are earning a decent living amidst the harsh economic environment.

Since 2011, the government has failed to find a solution to street vending, when the PF formed government, Professor Nkandu Luo, as Local Government Minister then embarked on a campaign to remove vendors, but then and now late President Michael Sata objected to the removal of vendors without finding an alternative to the hundreds of vendors.

Fast forward to 2021, we are back to the drawing board chasing after vendors from the streets. Political willingness is key to finding a lasting solution to the problem of uncontrollable vending in the city. Without political willingness the vendors will be back the moment, they are removed from the streets.

Having said that, we know that this issue will be politicized for obvious reasons, and we cannot blame anyone for doing so because they have reasons, one of which is the vendors have families to take care of plus other bills. However, the vendors know for a fact that what they are doing, is illegality but the vice is aided by lack of political will to bring it to a complete end and failure by local authorities to ensure there is NO Vending.

We wish the UPND all the best of luck in their quest to clean the Capital City by removing the vendors and we hope local authorities will see to it that street vendors do not return to the streets.

The Speech Analyst

23.12.2021