The UPND Government: A Legacy of Compromising Institutions and Silencing Dissent- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The UPND Government: A Legacy of Compromising Institutions and Silencing Dissent

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has systematically undermined Zambia’s democratic foundations. The judiciary, police service, parliament, and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) have been subjected to political interference, eroding the checks and balances essential to good governance. Worse still, the government has now turned its sights on the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), specifically targeting Archbishop Alick Banda of the Lusaka Diocese. These are not the actions of a democracy—they are the hallmarks of a dictatorship in the making.

The Judiciary Under Siege

The judiciary, a cornerstone of democracy, has suffered from blatant interference by the executive. The establishment of an Economic Crimes Court by directive of President Hichilema exemplifies this troubling trend. While addressing corruption is laudable, the manner in which this court was created flouts constitutional processes.

Zambia’s Constitution mandates that the creation of new courts requires parliamentary approval and broad consultation, none of which occurred. The president’s unilateral action undermines the judiciary’s independence, violating Article 91(2) of the Constitution, which explicitly prohibits executive interference.

Moreover, the judiciary’s handling of politically sensitive cases has been inconsistent and deeply troubling. The Constitutional Court’s reversal of its earlier rulings on former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility, despite a lack of new evidence, reeks of political manipulation. Such capricious decisions undermine public confidence in the courts and erode the rule of law.

The Zambia Police: Enforcers of Oppression

The Zambia Police Service, once tasked with safeguarding the rights of all citizens, has devolved into a tool for political repression under UPND rule.

Arbitrary Arrests and Intimidation

Opposition leaders, activists, and journalists are regularly arrested without cause, sending a clear message: dissent will not be tolerated. Investigative journalist Thomas Zgambo, youth activist Jason Mwanza, and the Kaumba brothers are just a few examples of individuals detained for their critical views. These arrests are not isolated incidents—they are part of a broader strategy to silence critics and stifle dissent.

Suppression of Political Opposition

The police routinely block opposition parties from holding rallies, citing dubious security concerns, while UPND events proceed unhindered. This blatant double standard undermines the constitutional right to assembly and freedom of expression. The Patriotic Front (PF), Socialist Party, New Heritage Party, EFF party and Citizens First Party have been particularly targeted, with their events frequently disrupted or denied permits.

Excessive Force

The police’s heavy-handed response to peaceful protests, including the use of tear gas and baton charges, reveals a disturbing pattern of state-sponsored violence. These tactics are designed to intimidate citizens into submission, discouraging public participation in democratic processes.

A Dysfunctional Parliament

Under Speaker Nelly Mutti, the National Assembly has become a partisan tool rather than a platform for democratic debate. Her selective enforcement of parliamentary rules has deepened divisions within the legislature and undermined its credibility.

Rubber-Stamping Executive Decisions

Instead of holding the executive accountable, parliament has become a rubber-stamp institution, approving controversial policies without meaningful scrutiny. The lack of legislative oversight over the creation of the Economic Crimes Court is just one example of this dereliction of duty.

Silencing Opposition Voices

Opposition MPs frequently face bias and exclusion, further eroding the legislature’s role as a check on executive power. Parliament should be the voice of the people, but under UPND rule, it has become an echo chamber for the ruling party.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia: A Tool for Political Interests

The ECZ, an institution meant to ensure free and fair elections, has lost public trust due to its partisan behavior.

Disregard for Judicial Authority

The ECZ’s decision to proceed with the Kawambwa by-election despite a court order staying the process was a flagrant violation of judicial authority. Such actions undermine the credibility of Zambia’s electoral system and raise serious questions about the ECZ’s impartiality.

Partisan Allegiances

Under its current leadership, the ECZ has demonstrated a worrying alignment with the UPND, making decisions that disproportionately benefit the ruling party. This bias threatens the integrity of Zambia’s electoral processes, casting doubt on the fairness of future elections.

Targeting Religious Leaders

The UPND’s targeting of Archbishop Alick Banda and the ZCCB marks a dangerous escalation in its campaign against dissent. Religious leaders have historically played a critical role in promoting accountability and justice in Zambia. By attempting to silence the Church, the UPND is attacking one of the few remaining independent voices advocating for the people.

Undermining the Church’s Role

The ZCCB’s criticism of government policies has made it a target for UPND reprisals. Efforts to remove or transfer Archbishop Banda are not just attacks on an individual but on the Church’s broader role as a moral compass and advocate for social justice.

A Clear and Present Danger

The UPND’s systematic erosion of Zambia’s democratic institutions reveals a government more focused on consolidating power than serving the people. The judiciary, police, parliament, and ECZ have been co-opted, and even the Church is not spared.

These actions are not isolated missteps—they are deliberate moves to establish authoritarian rule. If left unchecked, the UPND’s authoritarian tendencies will extinguish Zambia’s hard-won democracy.

A Rallying Cry for Democracy

Zambia’s democratic future hangs in the balance. The time to act is now. If Zambians do not rise to the challenge, there may soon be no democratic Zambia left to defend. The power lies with the people—let us use it to protect our nation and secure a brighter future for generations to come.