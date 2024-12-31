The UPND Government Deceived Zambia into Power: Accountability Is a Right, Not Bitterness- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The UPND Government Deceived Zambia into Power: Accountability Is a Right, Not Bitterness



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



When the United Party for National Development (UPND) swept into power, they did so on the wings of hope. Millions of Zambians believed the UPND’s bold promises to fix the economy, end load-shedding, lower the cost of living, and restore law and order. These promises were not mere campaign rhetoric; they were commitments to a people desperate for change. But over two years later, these promises have proven hollow.





Zambians are now grappling with the painful truth: the UPND lied their way into power. Instead of fulfilling their pledges, their governance has been defined by excuses, deflection, and outright failure. Citizens who demand accountability are vilified as “bitter” or dismissed as “PF surrogates.”





But let us be clear: calling out a government for its failures is not bitterness or political partisanship. It is a demand for the transparency and competence that every Zambian deserves. It is a cry for justice from a people betrayed by those they trusted.



A Catalogue of Broken Promises



The UPND’s promises have disintegrated into a series of glaring failures. These were not mere missteps; they are evidence of a government unprepared and unwilling to deliver on its commitments.





1. The Economy: A Broken Pledge



The UPND assured Zambians that they had the expertise to stabilize the Kwacha, reduce inflation, and rescue the economy from the brink of collapse. Instead:



The Kwacha has nosedived, driving up the cost of goods and services and eroding Zambians’ purchasing power.





Inflation remains rampant, pushing more families into poverty.



The debt crisis has worsened, with the government failing to present a viable recovery plan.



Zambians are not just disappointed; they are angry. The daily struggle to afford basic necessities has intensified, and there is no end in sight. The promise of economic stability has turned into a nightmare of worsening poverty.





2. Load-Shedding: A Persistent Crisis



The UPND declared load-shedding would become history under their administration. Yet:



Power outages remain widespread, paralyzing businesses and reducing household productivity.



The government has failed to invest in energy infrastructure, opting instead for band-aid solutions that do little to address the underlying issues.



Load-shedding has robbed Zambia of economic opportunities and further damaged the trust citizens had in the UPND’s ability to deliver.





3. Mealie Meal Prices: An Unbearable Burden



Zambians were promised affordable basic commodities, especially mealie meal—a staple in every home. Instead:



Mealie meal prices have skyrocketed, making it unaffordable for many families.



The government has failed to support local farmers and stabilize agricultural output, exacerbating the crisis.



Rural and urban families alike are struggling to feed their children. This failure is not just about broken promises; it is about human suffering.





4. Fuel Prices: A Broken Promise at the Pump



The UPND promised lower fuel prices to reduce the cost of transportation and goods. The reality, however, could not be more different:



Fuel prices have reached record highs, placing additional financial strain on Zambians.



This has had a ripple effect, driving up the cost of essential goods and services.



The government’s inability—or unwillingness—to tackle this issue is a betrayal of the trust placed in them by voters.





5. Caderism: A Lie Exposed



President Hichilema’s pledge to end caderism was heralded as a cornerstone of his promise to restore law and order. Yet:



Cadres continue to intimidate citizens and perpetuate violence, operating with impunity.



The government has failed to hold perpetrators accountable, creating a climate of fear and insecurity.



This hypocrisy has left Zambians disillusioned, as the same practices that the UPND condemned while in opposition are now thriving under their watch.





6. A Cabinet of Broken Dreams



President Hichilema touted his cabinet as a “Champions League” team that would deliver results. However:



Many ministers have fallen short of expectations, lacking the vision and competence required to address Zambia’s pressing challenges.



Internal divisions and bureaucratic inefficiencies have further stalled progress.





This is not the “dream team” Zambians were promised; it is a team that has failed to rise to the occasion.



Deflection and Arrogance



Rather than addressing these failures, the UPND has adopted a strategy of deflection and arrogance. Dismissing critics as “bitter” or labeling them as opposition sympathizers is not only undemocratic but deeply insulting to Zambians who demand better governance.



This contempt for criticism reveals a troubling reality: the UPND government is unwilling to listen, learn, or adapt. A government that cannot handle scrutiny is a government that does not respect democracy.





Accountability Is Non-Negotiable



Zambians have a right to demand accountability. It is not an act of partisanship but a duty of citizenship. The UPND’s failure to deliver on its promises is not a political issue; it is a national crisis.



Criticism stems from a love for Zambia and a desire to see it thrive.



A government that refuses to be held accountable is one that has failed its people.





A Call for Real Leadership



The UPND must confront its failures head-on. Excuses will no longer suffice. To restore even a shred of credibility, the government must:



1. Acknowledge its failures and provide a clear explanation for unfulfilled promises.



2. Present actionable solutions to address the economic crisis, load-shedding, and the skyrocketing cost of living.



3. Crack down on caderism and restore law and order.



4. Engage with critics in meaningful dialogue, rather than dismissing them with labels and insults.



Leadership is about humility, accountability, and action. The UPND must remember that they are servants of the people, not their rulers.





Conclusion



The UPND government came into power on the strength of promises that now feel like a cruel joke. Zambians are not asking for miracles; they are asking for the basics—competent governance, accountability, and respect.



The people of Zambia will not be silenced. They will continue to demand better, not out of bitterness, but out of a commitment to a brighter future.



The UPND lied their way into power, and the people will not forget. This is not about politics—it is about survival. Zambia is watching, and the government must deliver or face the judgment of a nation betrayed.