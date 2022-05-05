THE UPND HAS RAISED THE LEADERSHIP BAR TOO HIGH FOR ZAMBIANS TO IGNORE – FORMER PF OFFICIAL

NYIMBA-04/05/2022

Immediate past Vubwi Member of Parliament and Eastern Province PF Chairlady Margaret Miti and Nyimba PF District Chairperson have resigned and joined the UPND at a function witnessed by Party Secretary General, Batuke Imenda.

Ms Miti who served as PF lawmaker for Vubwi between 2014 and 2021 has since called upon UPND members to help in explaining the socio-economic policies being implemented by the current government in order for the nation to appreciate the present and future achievements.

And Mr Mwanza who until today served as Nyimba PF District chairman said Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has raised the leadership bar to levels needed for socio-economic growth.

He said the country was on the correct development trajectory and appealed to Zambians to rally behind the current leadership as it attempts to steer the development agenda back on track.

And UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has advised the former PF officials to work hard at rallying the PF structures in the province behind the UPND as a way of fostering socio-economic development necessary in improving people’s lives

“With the ongoing voter registration by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the UPND has a huge responsibility to grow the popular 2.8 vote to attract way above 70% of the anticipated final voter register,” said Mr Imenda.

He said the ruling party shall endeavour to tap into the strengths and experience of all new members because there is strength in numbers.

UPND National Chairperson for Communication Felix Ngoma, Deputy chairperson for women affairs Gladys Tavaris, Eastern Province chairman Johabie Mtonga and other senior party officials attended the function which also marked Mr Imenda’s end of his Eastern tour.

(C) THE FALCON NEWS