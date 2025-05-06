THE UPND HAVE DESTROYED THE COUNTRY – KALABA
… Says Zambians have been subjected to untold suffering and misery.
KABWE, TUESDAY, MAY6, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)
Citizens’ First president Harry Kalaba says the UPND should pave way for serious leadership in 2026 because their four years in power has yielded nothing.
Speaking in Kabwe today when he featured on KNC radio program, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND government has clearly failed and have destroyed the country by subjecting Zambians to untold suffering and misery.
He said it is sad that today Zambians can’t afford to have a decent meal and some are finding solace in funerals.
“The UPND have failed, they have destroyed the country. Zambians are suffering and they don’t know where their next meal will come from. Some people are finding solace in funerals in order for them to have a meal, what type of a country is this,” Mr. Kalaba said.
“UPND should stop wasting our time and pave way for serious leadership in 2026. They have been in power for four years and it has been fours of doing nothing. President Michael Sata in two years transformed this country. He built the new Kenneth Kaunda International airport, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport, brought the Link Zambia 2000 among other significant projects that uplifted the country but for UPND there is nothing to point at,” the CF leader said.
And Mr.Kalaba said change in 2026 is inevitable and the UPND should brace themselves for humiliating defeat adding that his vast experience in the civil service make him the best man for the top job.
“I will be President. I have experience in the civil service, I served as Cabinet Minister for eight years and so I am more than able and the right man for job. People should stop these falsehoods of saying I am too young to lead this country, those who claim to be old have failed to run this country,”
When pipo have nothing to say, they talk like what Kalaba is talking about. No clue on how to transform the country and you end up giving the example of building the KK International Airport as if that is repesentative of national development in itself. All PF Infrastructure was built from a weak economy, with obvious intention to plunder, no wonder problems became unbearable and finally pipo decided to boot them out. Look at the UPND. They know first things come first, build the foundation upon which growth will take place. Work on the debt, work on Agriculture, revive the mines and other sectors, pump in education, pump on Constituency support and social support. Work to reduce fuel costs. Once these get to fruition, then the economy will take off automatically. So what is Kalaba talking about saying Upnd has done nothing in 4 years? Can you plant a Mango tree in the morning and then in the afternoon you come back with a busket to collect mangos from the young tree?
Kalaba is lost at sea. He derives pomp out of just talking while wearing designer suits. Leave HH the visionary leader alone if you cant join to help him in growing the economy.
Mr kalaba try to have one or two members of
Parliament from your party first before thinking
Of becoming president.
Even in politics we should try to speak the truth as much as possible. Simon Mwansa Kapwepe International Airport was not built during President Sata two years. Link Zambia 2000 was a good prouncement by the late President Sata but that changed as soon as there was new leadership. We cannot also say UPND has done nothing.. The thousands of pupils who have benefitted from free education are a testimony of the achievements of the UPND..This kind of achievement is more massive than the building of the Keneth Kaunda International Airport
Camukanka,you are right.Kalaba was supposed to use his time to explain and put out alternatives to what you have just outlined.These opposition parties are very afraid to make promises because they have no clue how to achieve anything.They cannot answer telephone calls from voters and convince many of us.All they want is just to get into that State House through name -calling and misinformation to begin job-on training with the country