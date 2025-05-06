THE UPND HAVE DESTROYED THE COUNTRY – KALABA

… Says Zambians have been subjected to untold suffering and misery.

KABWE, TUESDAY, MAY6, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)

Citizens’ First president Harry Kalaba says the UPND should pave way for serious leadership in 2026 because their four years in power has yielded nothing.

Speaking in Kabwe today when he featured on KNC radio program, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND government has clearly failed and have destroyed the country by subjecting Zambians to untold suffering and misery.

He said it is sad that today Zambians can’t afford to have a decent meal and some are finding solace in funerals.

“The UPND have failed, they have destroyed the country. Zambians are suffering and they don’t know where their next meal will come from. Some people are finding solace in funerals in order for them to have a meal, what type of a country is this,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“UPND should stop wasting our time and pave way for serious leadership in 2026. They have been in power for four years and it has been fours of doing nothing. President Michael Sata in two years transformed this country. He built the new Kenneth Kaunda International airport, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport, brought the Link Zambia 2000 among other significant projects that uplifted the country but for UPND there is nothing to point at,” the CF leader said.

And Mr.Kalaba said change in 2026 is inevitable and the UPND should brace themselves for humiliating defeat adding that his vast experience in the civil service make him the best man for the top job.

“I will be President. I have experience in the civil service, I served as Cabinet Minister for eight years and so I am more than able and the right man for job. People should stop these falsehoods of saying I am too young to lead this country, those who claim to be old have failed to run this country,”