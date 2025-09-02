THE UPND HAVE MESSED UP THE COUNTRY – KALABA
… Says four years in power the UPND and President Hichilema have nothing tangible to point at.
LUSAKA, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER, 02, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)
Citizens’ First party – CF president Harry Kalaba has called on all Zambians who are eligible voters to register in numbers and vote overwhelming in next year’s general elections.
Speaking when he featured on Kwithu FM radio in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND has messed up the country and need to be shown the exit door next year.
Mr. Kalaba said in four years the UPND has nothing tangible to point compared to the massive development done by the previous regimes.
He said in two years the late Michael Sata managed to develop the country by embarking on massive infrastructure development such as schools, hospitals, roads and international airports.
“The UPND and President Hichilema are only good at rhetoric; they keep on making promises when they have failed to fulfill the previous ones. At the Kulamba traditional ceremony President Hichilema made another promise to increase the monthly salaries for chiefs, something he failed to do in four years, I can tell you that, that won’t happen,” Mr. Kalaba said.
“As CF if given the mandate to rule next year, actions will speak for us because the UPND have messed up the country and needs to be voted out. In four years, they have nothing to point. Late Michael Sata, two years in office, he managed to build the Kenneth Kaunda International airport, The Simon Mwansa International airport, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport, embarked on the Link Zambia 2000 and upgraded the Maina Soko Military hospital but our friends in the UPND all they know is making promises and they want another five years,” the CF leader said.
And Mr. Kalaba said it practically impossible for President Hichilema to genuinely fight corruption when he has failed to declare his assets.
“I was minister and the records are there at parliament that every year I used to declare my assets willingly. President Hichilema can’t fight corruption without declaring his assets and why he hasn’t done that, only him knows but for me I will declare my assets once given the opportunity to rule this country next year and I assure Zambians that their problems will end once the UPND is kicked out of power,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba said the CF government will prioritize job creation for youths without asking for experience adding that any company that will employ youths especially school leavers will be given incentives.
#SmartEagles2025.
Yes, in two years PF went on a loan contracting binge. No one knows what happened to the Eurobonds and UPND government has to pay back the huge loans contracted by PF.
Clearly Mr. Kalaba also made alot of money in allowances as foreign minster since he was always airborne with his boss Mr. Lungu. Afterwards, the only business venture he could think of was starting a new political party.
Well Mr. Kalaba, if you want your business venture to make you some huge profits, you better tell us what you will do for us when we elect you president.
Mr. Kalaba in the first place the money used to build all those structures did not come Sata’s pocket. This type of chilombe Lombe is what collapsed our economy and now Zambia must pay creditors.
The problem with you is that you are good at critising what UPND has done. Tell us your manifesto. So far, I have no idea what your party stands for and the bottom line is that you have become an irritant and noise to our ears like a hungry mosquito.