THE UPND HAVE MESSED UP THE COUNTRY – KALABA



… Says four years in power the UPND and President Hichilema have nothing tangible to point at.



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER, 02, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





Citizens’ First party – CF president Harry Kalaba has called on all Zambians who are eligible voters to register in numbers and vote overwhelming in next year’s general elections.





Speaking when he featured on Kwithu FM radio in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND has messed up the country and need to be shown the exit door next year.





Mr. Kalaba said in four years the UPND has nothing tangible to point compared to the massive development done by the previous regimes.





He said in two years the late Michael Sata managed to develop the country by embarking on massive infrastructure development such as schools, hospitals, roads and international airports.





“The UPND and President Hichilema are only good at rhetoric; they keep on making promises when they have failed to fulfill the previous ones. At the Kulamba traditional ceremony President Hichilema made another promise to increase the monthly salaries for chiefs, something he failed to do in four years, I can tell you that, that won’t happen,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“As CF if given the mandate to rule next year, actions will speak for us because the UPND have messed up the country and needs to be voted out. In four years, they have nothing to point. Late Michael Sata, two years in office, he managed to build the Kenneth Kaunda International airport, The Simon Mwansa International airport, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport, embarked on the Link Zambia 2000 and upgraded the Maina Soko Military hospital but our friends in the UPND all they know is making promises and they want another five years,” the CF leader said.





And Mr. Kalaba said it practically impossible for President Hichilema to genuinely fight corruption when he has failed to declare his assets.





“I was minister and the records are there at parliament that every year I used to declare my assets willingly. President Hichilema can’t fight corruption without declaring his assets and why he hasn’t done that, only him knows but for me I will declare my assets once given the opportunity to rule this country next year and I assure Zambians that their problems will end once the UPND is kicked out of power,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba said the CF government will prioritize job creation for youths without asking for experience adding that any company that will employ youths especially school leavers will be given incentives.



#SmartEagles2025.