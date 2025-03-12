EDITOR’S CHOICE – THE URGENT NEED FOR OFFICIAL CLARITY ON PRESIDENT HH’S CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS REMARK.
I am deeply concerned about the recent actions of Mr. Mark Simuwe, the UPND Media Director, who has taken it upon himself to engage with various media platforms to clarify the president’s remarks on the constitutional amendment process. While his intentions may be well-meaning, it is highly inappropriate for such a critical national issue to be addressed by a partisan media director. His role lacks the authority, credibility, and impartiality required to handle matters of constitutional significance.
The responsibility of explaining the president’s statements on constitutional amendments should rest solely with designated government officials, such as the Minister of Justice or the Chief Government Spokesperson. These are matters of law and national importance that demand official government communication, not interpretations from a party functionary. Allowing partisan individuals to lead this discourse risks undermining the integrity and seriousness of the proposed constitutional amendment process, should it proceed.
The narrow interests often championed by party cadres are fundamentally incompatible with the inclusive and transparent nature of constitutional reform. Amending the constitution is a national agenda that demands impartiality, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to the broader public interest. Mr. Simuwe’s reactive responses to speculative narrative, rather than awaiting official government communication, risk creating confusion and further eroding public trust. If this trend persists, the damage may become irreparable by the time the government issues its official position, leaving the public skeptical and less receptive to the government’s stance.
Effective leadership requires a clear understanding of one’s role and a steadfast commitment to established protocols. Overstepping these boundaries on this matter, not only disrupts the process but also undermines the significance of the constitutional amendment process, should it proceed. The role of the UPND Media Director should be to support and amplify the government’s official clarification and position once it has been formally communicated, rather than prematurely assuming a leading role in shaping the narrative.
The nation is eagerly awaiting the government’s official clarification and stance on the president’s pronouncements regarding constitutional amendments. This process must remain free from partisan influence and be guided by the principles of inclusivity, legality, and the national interest. It is imperative that the government takes the lead in providing clarity and direction, ensuring that this critical issue is handled with the seriousness, transparency, and professionalism it deserves, should the process move forward.
The Struggle Continues
Sensio Banda
Former Member of Parliament
Kasenengwa Constituency
Eastern Province
The UPND needs to know that a pyramid is broadest and the base and thinnest at the apex, when thinking is focast sorely at the apex, it is very easy to come tumbling down, if thinking is at the base, you tend to have a lot of support because of numbers at the base and it is easy to be propelled to the apex.
Today UPND is not seemingly addressing the problems at the base to the full and are more concerned with apex issues like the constitution, the debt restructuring, etc which though neccessary, should be done silently because the base does not understand those complexities, concentrate on small things and when you put them together they will addup in a big way eg the KAMONO issue, soon an opposition party will pick that up and make it a campaign issue and it will be too late for you to react because eveyone will say it is because someone else has taken it up, that is why you are reacting.