EDITOR’S CHOICE – THE URGENT NEED FOR OFFICIAL CLARITY ON PRESIDENT HH’S CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS REMARK.





I am deeply concerned about the recent actions of Mr. Mark Simuwe, the UPND Media Director, who has taken it upon himself to engage with various media platforms to clarify the president’s remarks on the constitutional amendment process. While his intentions may be well-meaning, it is highly inappropriate for such a critical national issue to be addressed by a partisan media director. His role lacks the authority, credibility, and impartiality required to handle matters of constitutional significance.





The responsibility of explaining the president’s statements on constitutional amendments should rest solely with designated government officials, such as the Minister of Justice or the Chief Government Spokesperson. These are matters of law and national importance that demand official government communication, not interpretations from a party functionary. Allowing partisan individuals to lead this discourse risks undermining the integrity and seriousness of the proposed constitutional amendment process, should it proceed.





The narrow interests often championed by party cadres are fundamentally incompatible with the inclusive and transparent nature of constitutional reform. Amending the constitution is a national agenda that demands impartiality, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to the broader public interest. Mr. Simuwe’s reactive responses to speculative narrative, rather than awaiting official government communication, risk creating confusion and further eroding public trust. If this trend persists, the damage may become irreparable by the time the government issues its official position, leaving the public skeptical and less receptive to the government’s stance.





Effective leadership requires a clear understanding of one’s role and a steadfast commitment to established protocols. Overstepping these boundaries on this matter, not only disrupts the process but also undermines the significance of the constitutional amendment process, should it proceed. The role of the UPND Media Director should be to support and amplify the government’s official clarification and position once it has been formally communicated, rather than prematurely assuming a leading role in shaping the narrative.





The nation is eagerly awaiting the government’s official clarification and stance on the president’s pronouncements regarding constitutional amendments. This process must remain free from partisan influence and be guided by the principles of inclusivity, legality, and the national interest. It is imperative that the government takes the lead in providing clarity and direction, ensuring that this critical issue is handled with the seriousness, transparency, and professionalism it deserves, should the process move forward.





The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province