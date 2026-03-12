The US ambassador to South Africa has apologised about remarks he made about the “Kill the Boer” chant

US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III has apologised after being formally called in by South Africa over remarks government described as undiplomatic.





International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said the comments risked polarising the country, especially after Bozell questioned the Constitutional Court’s stance on the “Kill the Boer” chant.





Government says the apology followed a meeting with senior officials, where Bozell expressed regret for creating the impression that he was undermining South Africa’s judiciary.





Despite the diplomatic clash, Pretoria says the US remains a key strategic partner, with strong trade ties and major shared economic interests.