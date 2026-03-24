By CIC International Affairs.



THE US AND NATO FORCES HAVE FULLY EVACUATED VICTORIA BASE IN BAGHDAD AFTER COMING UNDER HEAVY FIRE FROM PRO IRANIAN MILITIAS AND IRANIAN MISSILES AND DRONES.





Iraq-Iranian affiliates announced bounties of any American kill there is a reward either to the person who does the killing or to the next of kin family line. This announcement raised security risks for all Americans in Iraq and the excitement of public interest to volunteer as suicide bombers.

Coupled with relentless strikes of Iranian missiles at the US Embassy and many Western outposts security was highly compromised. American officials would now not move freely or meet freely but in hiding mainly in hotels.





At its peak, the Victoria base housed 46,000 personnel, functioned like a self-contained city and was one of America’s LARGEST foreign bases in the middle East.





Coalition advisors also withdrew from operations command and support camp in Iraq, relocating to Jordan.





“On their way out, the Americans detonated light & medium-sized equipment shortly before leaving to avoid equipment and technologies getting into Iranian hands.