“The US is Another Terrorist” – Sheikh Gumi Demands Immediate Halt to Nigerian Govt Military Deal with America





Renowned Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called on the Federal Government to immediately sever all military cooperation with the United States, following President Donald Trump’s confirmation of deadly airstrikes against terrorists in Northwest Nigeria.





“Dirty Hands”



In a statement released on Facebook, Gumi argued that while fighting terrorism is an Islamic obligation, it must be done by those with “clean hands.” He contended that the United States lacks the moral standing to lead such campaigns, accusing the superpower of having “blood on its hands” from conflicts elsewhere.





Sovereignty and Polarization



The cleric warned that allowing the US to intervene in Nigeria’s internal security matters undermines national sovereignty. He specifically criticized the US narrative of coming to “protect Christians,” warning that this framing creates a dangerous religious divide in the country.





Attracting Global Enemies



Gumi expressed fear that US presence would turn Nigeria into a theater of war by attracting global anti-American forces to the region. He suggested that if Nigeria needs external help, it should look to “neutral” nations like China, Turkey, or Pakistan, rather than the West.





“Neo-Crusade”



He further described the airstrikes in Sokoto a predominantly Muslim state on Christmas Eve as symbolic of a “neo-Crusade war against Islam,” alleging that the terror threat is being “manufactured” by the same people claiming to fight it.





He wrote:



“The Symbolism of the US strike!



Annihilating terrorists is an Islamic obligation. The Prophet – peace be upon him- wished he annihilated them. He said: “Should I live till they appear, I would kill them as the Killing of the nation of ‘Ad.” Al-Bukhari and Muslim.





This said, it should only be carried out by clean, holy hands, not by another terrorist whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent children, women, and men just recently.





This is the mistake Nigeria has made. Terrorists don’t fight terrorists in truth; they may only kill innocent people and have ulterior motives behind the drama of fighting ‘terror’.





As a principle, no nation should allow its land to be a theater of war. And no nation should allow its neighbors to be their enemies.



If Nigeria wants military assistance, China, Turkey, and Pakistan can do the job effectively.





The US involvement in Nigeria will attract the real anti-US forces, making our land the theater of war. The USA’s involvement in Nigeria, citing coming to ‘protect Christians’, will ultimately polarize our nation and infringe on our sovereignty.



Nigeria should halt all military cooperation with the USA immediately because of its imperial tendencies worldwide and seek the help of those neutral countries mentioned. Nigerians are too educated to be played with. This is going to be a 2027 campaign discourse.





Meanwhile, dropping a few bombs here and there cannot tackle the menace of terror; they need serious military on the ground, which, if we are serious, we have enough men to do that. We call on all villages affected to upload videos and pictures of any casualties involved.





The attacks are symbolic of a harbinger neo-Crusade war against Islam. Attack on Sokoto, where 90% are Muslim with no imminent danger of terror, while the real threat is in Maiduguri and on a Christmas Eve, with the claim of protecting against Christian genocide, says a lot. We believe the terror is manufactured and sustained by the same people claiming to fight it.



A word is enough for the wise!”