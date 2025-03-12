“THE USD 10 MILLION FIFA FUNDING IS A LÍE!” – KASHALA CALLS OUT THE N0NSENSE

During the manifesto launch of FAZ presidential candidate Adrian Kashala at Hotel Elementos, one of the burning questions came from journalist Phillip Banda. He asked about the so-called USD 10 million FIFA Forward funding, a figure critics have been throwing around to claim that Kashala is more interested in money than in developing Zambian football.

Kashala, however, shut down this claim, calling it what it is: a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public. He made it clear that there is no such thing as a lump sum of USD 10 million sitting somewhere for FAZ to grab.

In his defense, Kashala outlined his hands-on approach to football development, sharing how he personally traveled to Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt to study their world-class technical centers—massive facilities with shopping malls, gyms, hotels, and multiple pitches. Based on FIFA’s advice, he spearheaded efforts to secure 80 hectares of land in Chongwe for FAZ’s own technical center.

Now, here’s where it gets hilarious: Kashala pointed out that no feasibility studies have even been conducted to determine the actual cost of the project—so where on earth did his critics pull the USD 10 million figure from? The air? Their dreams? A WhatsApp group?

He further explained that FIFA Forward 3.0, the current funding cycle, distributes a maximum of USD 4 million to each association in phases—strictly based on projects and progress. Meaning, even if Zambia wanted USD 10 million, FIFA simply doesn’t operate like a “Kantemba” (a small roadside shop) where you can just walk in and cash out. FIFA has compliance officers and auditors who monitor every cent before funds are released in stages—strictly for football development, not personal gain.

To those eyeing the FAZ presidency in hopes of swimming in non-existent millions, Kashala had a clear message: “You’re chasing a ghost. FIFA doesn’t operate like your local money-lending scheme!”

The truth, according to Kashala, is simple: He is in this race to transform Zambian football, not to chase fantasy funds.