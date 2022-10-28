THE VIOLENCE BUCK STOPS AT HH- Fred M’membe

THE VIOLENCE BUCK STOPS AT HH

By Fred M’membe, President of Socialist Party

The buck for the political and electoral violence by UPND cadres stops at Mr Hakainde Hichilema. And since becoming President of the Republic of Zambia over a year ago, Mr Hichilema has made no discernible effort to stop the violence of UPND cadres. Mr Hichilema has not even acknowledged the violence of his party cadres. And he has not openly repudiated it.

The danger resulting from Mr Hichilema’s failure to minimise the potential threat of violent UPND cadres is no less potent than the harm caused by violent UPND cadres; the toleration of intolerance. Since last year’s elections, UPND cadres have been attacking Socialist Party and PF candidates, supporters and campaigners in almost every by-election.

Innocent citizens are being injured and their property destroyed by UPND cadres without arrests and prosecutions and without a word from Mr Hichilema. There’s total impunity and silence. It seems for Mr Hichilema what only matters is for him and his party to win elections. The lives and dignity of political opponents doesn’t matter much to him.

Look at the impunity and silence over Makungo’s death! Arrests and prosecutions are only happening where UPND cadres were at the receiving end. What type of a President this? And he wants to be respected by all citizens when he cares only about the lives and dignity of those belonging to UPND! In the ongoing campaigns for the by-elections of November 4, 2022 there has been violence by UPND cadres in Lusangazi, Mkushi, Serenje, Mwense and other wards but there are no arrests. People have been badly injured and Mr Hichilema has been silent because the attackers are UPND cadres and the injured are seen to be political opponents!

Like a growing number of civic minded Zambians, we are increasingly anxious that this country is headed toward the worst forms of political and electoral violence since independence in 1964.

Our biggest concern is that if this violence is not stopped now, a disputed presidential election—especially if there are close contests, or if a well supported candidate denounces the legitimacy of the process—could generate uncontrollable violence and bloodshed.

Unfortunately, we’re not being alarmist about the potential for violence; trends in public opinion that we’ve been hearing provide strong grounds for concern. From what we have been hearing, there’s an upswing in the number of Zambians who feel counter violence would be justified if UPND cadres continue to attack their political opponents with impunity.

This growing acceptance of the possibility of violence is growing. The willingness to justify violence as a way to achieve political goals has essentially been rising in lockstep.

We urge Mr Hichilema to act on UPND cadres’ violence now.