The way Bill 7 was debated and passed shows maturity of Zambia’s democracy – Mweetwa





CHIEF government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has hailed the passage of National Assembly Bill 7 of 2025, describing it a clear sign of Zambia’s vibrant and functioning democracy.

Mweetwa said the debates and deliberations on this Bill reflect the strength and maturity of democracy, especially that it is the people who stand to gain the most.





“The way the bill was debated and passed shows the maturity of our democracy. There are no winners or losers because democracy itself has prevailed and the people of Zambia are the ultimate beneficiaries,” he stated.





He acknowledged the critical role of civil society, noting organisations like the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) and the church have provided invaluable insights.





“Their voices, submissions, and advocacy form an essential pillar of our democratic system. Government encourages these institutions and organisations not to relent in providing the necessary checks and balances,” he said.





“It must be stated that constructive criticism, oversight, and civic engagement strengthen our democracy and help ensure that government remains accountable to the people.”



Mweetwa further highlighted the benefits of women and youths, saying the process recognises all the aspirations of young people and women for inclusion, representation and a stronger democratic framework.





He urged Zambians to maintain peace as the bill moves to presidential assent.



“The peaceful conduct exhibited throughout the entire constitutional amendment process is commendable and must be sustained. Government remains committed to upholding democratic values, the rule of law, and inclusive governance for the benefit of all Zambians,” added Mweetwa.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 17, 2025