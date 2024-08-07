The way this govt has hunddled the matter of JJ Banda, honestly, its just pure evil- Muhabi Lungu

Muhabi Lungu writes

This is how you destroy a nation

This is not about how I feel. The facts speak for themselves. 1. JJ Banda and Binwell Mpundu were being courted by the UPND since the party won in 2021.

Every effort was being used to get the two on the side of government for two years and a half.

So they were good when they considered supporting the HH agenda and only became criminals when they refused to join his agenda?

2. This case of JJ Banda only became emotive after he was kidnapped and then mentioned two state house officials as being responsible and after the President called him a thug and directed the police to resorect the case.

My brother, not even Super Ken in all his supreme authority under the one party State ever held a press conference and instructed the police to target a citizen; let alone a member of Parliament.

This is like coming out of a Soviet era Dictator or General Idi Amin dada behavior of Uganda behavior.

3. Even Treason Coup plotters have been treated better than JJ Banda. As you know, I once was on trial for treaon and murder. Although,I myself never got sick, I remember Chief inyambo yeta once got very sick, General Zulu almost died in Prison and General Chitompha; the Government did everything possible to ensure they got the best treatment and contacted their families and the party UNIP to ensure transparency.

My father in-law, Edwardward Jack Shamwana, use to be transported to Lusaka for medical attention while serving a conviction in Mukebeko. I used to witness this, under the so called One party Dictatorship..But, The way this government has hunddled this matter of JJ Banda, honestly, its just pure evil.

“Ku yopa mutima ABA bantu” ….I am being totally serious. And someone can send them what I have said. I am shocked at how they have behaved. The justifications they have made for their cruelty. You don’t govern a country like this. This is how you destroy a nation.