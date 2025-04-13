“THE WEDDING THAT NEVER WAS: A NATION DUPED BY JOHN NGANGA CHINKEPU’S GRAND DECEPTION!”



By Mukwima Chilala



John Nganga Chinkepu was a man of many faces charming yet deceitful, smooth-talking yet full of lies.

His entire life was built on a foundation of dishonesty, yet he remained an enigma, a man oddly respected in society, largely because he was an occasional preacher at the Stunted Growth Chapel.



His wealth, amassed through the strategic sale of charcoal and well-masked cunning, gave him a comfortable life but those who truly knew him never fully trusted him.



Then, like an unexpected storm rolling in under a cloudless sky, Chinkepu made an announcement that sent the entire country into a frenzy he was getting married.



The press scrambled. Aristocrats whispered. Market stalls buzzed. The clergy lit candles. Was this the one time John would truly commit? Could this be real?



As the wedding day approached, unsettling whispers followed in his wake. Some said Chinkepu was drowning in debt, unable to finance the grand ceremony he’d promised.



Others murmured of something far more haunting something buried deep within him. Yet, despite the growing tension, the invitations had gone out. Guests arrived in droves.



The great hall shimmered beneath chandeliers that gleamed like fallen stars. His best men, decked in sharp suits, wore uneasy smiles.



The ceremony began with sacred dignity. The priest, aged and wise, navigated the rituals with the calm of a seasoned soul.



The audience was entranced. And then the moment that would shatter the illusion:



“If there is anyone who objects to this union, speak now or forever hold your peace.”



A silence thick enough to suffocate followed.



Then, slicing through the air like a ghost’s whisper:

“I have reasons to object to this marriage.”



The voice soft, female, and cold sent ripples of panic across the hall. Faces turned. Gasps filled the air. But the speaker could not be found.



The priest, unsettled, hesitated. Then he cleared his throat and said, “Since we cannot identify the objector, we shall proceed ”



“No,” Chinkepu said, raising his hand, voice calm and unnervingly controlled. “Until we find who objected, this wedding is off.”



An uproar followed. Guests begged, questioned, cursed. But John stood like stone.



And just like that, the most anticipated wedding in recent memory collapsed into disarray.



But behind the curtain of chaos, hidden from the shocked masses, was the real story.



Days later, the truth came out. John had orchestrated the objection himself. He had paid a woman to stand hidden and disrupt the ceremony. Why? Because he knew he couldn’t go through with it. Not yet.



Chinkepu carried a secret—a deep, haunting one: he was impotent. The shame of it weighed heavy, and the fear of exposure was worse than death. But the stunt wasn’t just a coward’s escape—it was a tactical delay.



While the nation raged and the tabloids burned, Chinkepu quietly slipped away into solitude. The delay had given him what he truly needed: time. Time to reach out to a little-known organization—the International Federation of Impotence—which had recently contacted him promising experimental assistance. A cure. A chance.



And as he walked away from the crumbling altar, past the confused guests, beyond the echo of shattered expectations, Chinkepu was smiling. Not out of cruelty. Not out of victory.



But out of relief.



Because while the entire kingdom obsessed over the voice in the shadows, he had bought himself enough time to rescue his manhood—to reclaim a part of him he thought lost.



In the end, John Nganga Chinkepu had done what he always did best: fooled them all, played the long game, and disappeared—this time not as a conman escaping scandal, but as a desperate man chasing redemption.



Somewhere, deep in the halls of whispered scandals, his name would live on—not just for the wedding that never was, but for the storm he conjured… all to fix what was broken.



And in that silence, John Nganga Chinkepu surely smiled again.



About the Author



Mukwima Chilala is a Zambian Journalist with over 10 years experience in the Media industry reporting on Zambian politics , Economics , Environment and Sport.