The West orchestrated Wagner coup – Putin

Here is the full statement by president Putin

Dear Friends,

Today, I address all citizens of Russia once again. Thank you for your endurance, unity, and patriotism. This civil solidarity has shown that any attempt to blackmail us in order to create internal unrest is doomed to failure,” said Putin during his address while thanking the Russian people for their “unity, endurance, and patriotism.

“I would like to emphasize that from the very beginning of the events, all necessary decisions were immediately taken to neutralize the threat that arose, to protect the constitutional order, and the lives and safety of our citizens. The military rebellion would have been suppressed in any case. The insurgents, despite their loss of adequacy, could not help but see this.

The [Wagner] leadership understood everything, including that they had committed crimes, divided and weakened a country that now faces a huge external threat. We are now facing unprecedented pressure from outside. The insurgents, having betrayed their country and their people, betrayed those they had dragged into the crime, leading them to death, to the firing line, to shoot their own.

“This is exactly the outcome, fratricide, that the enemies of Russia, the neo-Nazis in Kiev and their Western patrons, and all kinds of national traitors wanted. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, to kill military personnel and civilians, so that Russia would ultimately lose, and our society would be divided, drowned in a bloody internecine conflict.

“But it was miscalculated, thanks to all our military, law enforcement, and special services who stood in the way of the rebels. They remained true to their duty, their oath, and their people. The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen pilot heroes saved Russia from tragic, devastating consequences.

“At the same time, we knew and know that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group are also Russian patriots, loyal to their people and state. They proved it with their courage on the battlefield, liberating Donbass and Novorussia. [Wagner leaders] tried to use them against their brothers in arms, who fought with them for the country and its future. So, from the very beginning, on my direct instructions, steps were taken to avoid much bloodshed. It took time, including giving those who made a mistake a chance to come to their senses, to understand that their actions are firmly rejected by society and the tragic, devastating consequences that Russia would face from the adventure they were led into.

“I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group who made the only correct decision not to go into fratricidal bloodshed, who stopped at the last line. Today, you have the opportunity to continue your service to Russia by contracting with the Department of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or go back to your family and loved ones. Anyone who wants can go to Belarus. My promise will be fulfilled. I repeat, the choice is yours. But I am sure it will be the choice of the Russian soldiers who have realised their tragic mistake.

“I am grateful to President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, for his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation. But I repeat, it was the patriotic mood of the citizens and the consolidation of the entire Russian society that played a decisive role in these days. This support has enabled us to overcome the most difficult challenges for our homeland together.

Thank you for that.

Thank you.“