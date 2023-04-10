The whole “Easter” term has nothing to do with our Lord Jesus Christ at all- Rev Walter Mwambazi

Rev. Walter Mwambazi

Where Did the Term Easter Come From to Refer to the Passover (Paschal)?

A revelation by Rev Walter Mwambazi

Anyone who reads the Bible regularly knows for a fact that the term itself “Easter” is not in the Bible. Further, the period we have come to refer to as the “Easter Holidays” come on different days each year.

Ever wondered why?

Take for instance this “Easter” Sunday falls on the 9th April. Last year it was 17th April, in 2021 it was 4th April and 2020 it was 12th April.

Why such variations? I shall answer that soon.

First things first, where did this Easter name come from?

If you have been following my series Decoding the Days of Noah, then you’ll be familiar with the four events I mention namely The Great Lie, The Great Set up, The Great Reset and finally The Great Appearance.

It was during The Great Set up that these pagan roots were subtly inserted into Christian tradition such that many never realized it or even if they did, never dared challenge the Bishops of Rome. It is in this time that we see an interesting development.

After the conversion of Constantine, he influenced Rome to adopt Christianity as the official religion and outlawed all pagan rituals and festivals. You have to realize though that the Pagan gods industry was massive. The majority of citizens on Rome worshipped these gods (Jupiter/Zeus and the plethora of gods). The easiest way to “convert” and win them over was to simply adopt their idols and festivities and give them Christian names.

This is how Christmas, Sunday worship, Easter, the Saints and all got imposed on what were previously Roman and Greek gods and festivals.

In case you didn’t know, the Greeks borrowed heavily from the influential culture of the time, The Khemet (Egyptian) and Babylonian systems that go all the way back to the antediluvian era.

Easter is rooted in the name of the goddess Ishtar, who is the Akkadian (Mesopotamian) goddess of love and sexuality, thus fertility. She is responsible for all life and thus festivities in honor of her always took place at the start of spring, when all life budded after the winter season.

In those ancient days, it was believed that in order to ensure life sprang forth, the gods had to have sex. For this to occur, ceremonies and festivals would take place among the people that included reverly and sexual orgies so that they could “encourage” sex between the gods which culminated in the springing of life.

Ever wondered why eggs? And why a bunny?

According to the powers that be, they claim the egg represents the empty tomb and the bunny… it’s hilarious. Here is the real reason.

The egg represents fertility and the springing of life through fertilization and the bunny? Anyone every kept rabbits? You know that unless separated, bunnies can have sex to death! Very randy little creatures, and so must be separated to stop them from going on.

It is the reason the Playboy company uses a bunny with a bowtie as their logo and symbol. These symbols aren’t random.

And so it’s no coincidence they use a bunny. It simply means precisely what it implies, the whole “Easter” term has nothing to do with our Lord Jesus Christ at all. It has to do with the goddesses of fertility, known as Ishtar, Ashtoreth (search that name in Scripture), Venus which all gain their originality from Semiramis, the wife of Nimrod, and their son Horus (the eye). Horus is said to be the “reincarnation of Nimrod/Osiris) and is also the one who becomes the literal “sun god” who is afterwards represented by a “halo”! It is Semiramis and Horus that gives us the “Mother of God” symbolism.

Oh, in case you didn’t know, all those “halos” you see behind pictures of “Jesus” and the “saints” are actually “Nimrod” and the sungod. That’s what “Sun-day” represents.

Horus is the all seeing eye symbolism that dots many places today (and is scattered in many places), an esotimeric representation of the pineal gland and transcendence.

Bottom line, Easter is as Pagan as Santa Claus, holly and the Christmas star (which is actually the sun, not the star that led the Maggi to Christ!) The tree too has serious pagan roots like everything else.

So, please use Passover instead, which is what Pascha really means and is representative of the actual day God’s angel of death “passed over” the homes of the children of Israel when they were in Egypt.

As for the dates, the real passover and why the dates vary is because it is always the first new moon after the March Equinox. When the new moon appears, that marks the start of the new month and the Passover Sunday is the day after the Sabbath, eight days in short. This can fall on various days and is at variance with the Gregorian calendar we use.

This is why the date for Passover Sunday varies with the Eastern and Western countries and is also why that date is never ever the same!

This is the same reason why the “Sabbath” cannot be the Saturdays my colleagues at the SDA follow! That’s Gregorian and it always falls for the most part on “wrong days” in the literal sense. That’s why I don’t follow the days anymore but worship at all times. Following the “real” Sabbath in the strictest sense would entail abandoning the current calendar and adopting the Jewish one.

See this scripture below

“He shall speak pompous words against the Most High, Shall persecute the saints of the Most High, And shall intend to change times and law. Then the saints shall be given into his hand For a time and times and half a time.”

Daniel 7:25 NKJV

Who has the power to change the times and law? Who made the whole world change dates and times to suit their own agenda? Who peppered “the faith” with so much at variance with God’s statutes?

I leave you with a very deep question. If such a significant event in Christendom can be changed this way – including the day Jesus was crucified – what else have they changed we may not be aware of?

That is why I encourage a Berean spirit of study and insight from God’s word alone, what we Protestants call Sola Scriptura.

Please drop Easter from your vocabulary and call it Happy Resurrection Day!!

Selah 🤔