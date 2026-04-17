The youngman from Zambia that has worked on the Spiderman Movie



Old Chengelian Timothy Tembo (2005–2010) is living proof that passion, curiosity, and the right opportunities can take you further than you ever imagined.





After leaving Chengelo, Timothy followed his love for technology all the way to Canada, where he studied at Simon Fraser University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Interactive Systems.





Today, he works as a Pipeline Technical Director at Sony Pictures Imageworks, building the behind-the-scenes tools that help bring films to life.





His work has contributed to Oscar-nominated films like The Sea Beast and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as productions such as In Your Dreams, The Bad Guys 2 and GOAT—helping tell stories that reach millions across the world 🌍





What makes Timothy’s journey even more powerful is that he never originally imagined a career in film. It was only after discovering an entry-level role at Sony Pictures Imageworks that he realised how vital computer technology is in the filmmaking process. Being in Vancouver—“Hollywood North”—opened that door, but it was his passion and preparation that allowed him to walk through it.





From a young age, Timothy loved computers and programming (something many of his Chengelo teachers will remember!). At the same time, his art classes sparked a creative side—leading him to a career that perfectly blends technology and creativity.





✨ “All the skills I learned—from Chengelo to university—interconnect with the work I do today.”





His story is a reminder to every student:

➡️ Follow what excites you

➡️ Stay open to unexpected opportunities

➡️ Your path doesn’t have to be obvious to be extraordinary



We are incredibly proud of you, Timothy 👏



🎥 Watch the GOAT trailer he worked on: https://youtu.be/ggZA2oi8S5s?si=wZBeRmrd6EWU5WMr