

THE YOUTH MUST RESPECT, LOVE AND ADMIRE THOSE THAT DO RIGHT – BISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU

~ admire and emulate those positively contributing to the development of our great country Zambia~

Our interaction with Arc Bishop Mpundu was both enlightening and rejuvenating as it reminded us of the need for youth to actively participate and be involved as opposed to waiting for the future which is already here away from ”youths are future leaders”.

The Youth, to borrow Bishop Mpundu’s words, are the present leaders of Zambia who should take advantage of the opportunities and the enabling environment to not only position themselves for greatness but to take up the wheel and be responsible enough to drive both the economy and social sectors while upholding a high moral standing.

Yes, I agree. The youth, are the leaders of today.

I agree, the youthful youths of Zambia should take up the mantle from our great seniors whom we should appreciate for immense contributions in making Zambia a better place.

In this process learning from our seniors and integration of skills, knowledge experience, creativity and strength which is found in a demographic blend.

As National Youth Chairperson, I thanked the Bishop for his contribution to our Nation.

He stood with the poor and the oppressed when others stood with the rich and powerful as it was not fashionable to support the right course. Some are now harboring and protecting corrupt criminals who oppressed the poor 8 months ago.

During the interaction the Presidential Political Advisor, Hon. Levy Ngoma whom I accompanied as he paid a courtesy call on Bishop Telesphore Mpundu, committed that the UPND led Government will always cherish the support of the church as it plays a critical role in the governance of God’s children.

We will continue to listen to the voice of the church, and we shall listen to Zambians.