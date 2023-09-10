THE ZAMBIA POLICE ACTED WITHIN THE LAW CANCELLING A CHURCH SERVICE WHERE DR. EDGAR C. LUNGU WAS SCHEDULED TO BE GUEST OF HONOR.

PRESS STATEMENT

Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles wish to reaffirm the stance taken by the Zambia Police of cancelling the International Fellowship organized by religious Ministers from the Pentecostal Churches in Ndola.

It is enshrined in the Zambian Constitution that whenever a public gathering is being organized whether a religious one or a private gathering, the Organizers are expected to notify the Zambia Police at least a week before the event take place. Among the religious groupings known to conduct large gatherings include Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Annually Jehovah’s Witnesses hold large gatherings across the Country. Prior to any gathering to take place, organizers of such assemblies and conventions notify the police and seek their consent. Large gatherings are different from local meetings conducted every week in various churches.

The planned International Fellowship organized by the Pentecostal Churches was going to attract huge numbers of people. We wish to educate the general public about the need to inform authorities about public gatherings held in any location. It must be noted by everyone that any public gathering attract the attention of the Special Branch or representatives from Office of the President who are assigned to follow proceedings of any gathering.

At every gathering, chances are high that sensitive information could be disseminated that may pose danger and risk to the Nation. Even when Organizers of such events mean well, there is no guarantee that others might not take advantage of the situation. No wonder the organizers of every gathering are held accountable about any information that might endanger the Nation.

CURIOSITY SURROUNDING DR. EDGAR C. LUNGU.

Besides, the State has every reason to be curious and suspicious about movements of the former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Although Dr. Lungu has not yet come out publicly to announce his intentions of getting back into active politics, it is in public domain about his agenda. Rather than idling and harnessing his intentions, we are challenging Dr. Lungu to come out publicly and make his intentions known. We would be sad if he chose the route of President Shadreck Chiluba who allowed the Country to be divided at his own expense.

Candidly speaking, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has already started mobilizing and campaigning for his possible re – election. Any discerning person can attest to the plans and intentions of the former ruling Party – the Patriotic Front. As an Organization, we have deduced and concluded that the former President is testing the political waters, his fortunes and chances of his reelection in the Country.

EXPOSING THE HYPOCRISY OF THE CHURCH IN ZAMBIA.

We wish to denounce the hypocrisy of some Churches in the Country. So far some religious denominations are being used as conduits in facilitating the return of President Lungu into power. We are aware about some secrete meetings and engagements that have been taking place among some religious denominations.

Some clergymen who were initially opposed to the coming back of Dr. Lungu into politics have suddenly gone mute. The Patriotic Front Party has also halted the plans of holding the Convention without giving genuine reasons.

Every day, it is becoming apparent and imminent about the intentions and plans of the Patriotic Front. We are not ignorant about what is going on in the political realm.

Recently we witnessed the hypocrisy of the Church Mother Body in Zambia who chose to stand aloof to the proposed private bill of reintroducing the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs. Surely we could have appreciated seing the Church advocating for the reinstatement of the Ministry that could have taken the lead in promoting matters of worship in the Country. We are therefore disappointed by the allegiance of the Pentecostal Churches especially for preferring conferring with politicians than helping masses of people to gain salvation.

OUR APPEAL TO THE FORMER PRESIDENT.

As an Organization taking the lead in promoting National Values and Principles, we wish to candidly and openly render advice to His Excellency the sixth Republican President to rethink and deeply reflect about his intentions of wanting to get back into active politics.

Just as the common adage says, ‘ not all that glitters is gold ‘, many times what looks to be opportunities turns out to be melediction. President Lungu had his precious privilege of having served as a Republican President and many are the good things he accomplished.

President Lungu must be reminded about the critical times we are living in. Worldwide, the economic situations are not only terrible but uncertain and unpredictable. We are living in the last days as confirmed in the bible in the book of second Timothy chapter 3:1-5.

Regardless of the sincerity and genuineness of our leaders, conditions are likely to worsen. It does not belong to us human beings bringing about permanent changes in the lives of others. No matter how many times we may change Governments, we are likely to fail.

As an Organization, we are appealing to President Edgar Lungu to remain an adviser and a consultant to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema. We look forward to seeing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu working in collaboration with the incumbent President!

