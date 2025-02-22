THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE WILL ALSO WALK AWAY FROM YOU IN 2026- KAFWAYA TELLS UPND.



LUSAKA……Friday, 21, 2025 [Smart Eagles]



Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has slammed the UPND MPs for running away from debating a motion on the High Cost of Living.



Speaking at a media briefing today, Hon Kafwaya said it was careless for the UPND goverment to ignore calls to reduce the high cost of living.



He said the High Cost of Living affects both UPND and the opposition hence the need to tackle it effectively.





Hon Kafwaya said it is sad that even after different stakeholders are disappointed by the walk-out, UPND have insisted that they do not regret the walk-out.





He said the people are feeling the pinch now but the tide will change in 2026 when they go to ask for votes.



He said the same way the UPND walked away from discussing a pertinent issue affecting the majority, is the same way the Zambian people will walk away on the UPND in 2026.





“I want to tell the members of the UPND that you did not walk away on me, you walked away on the zambjan people. The same way you walked away in Parliament, that is how the Zambian people will walk away from you,” he said.



Hon Kafwaya has further explained what he wanted to highlight about the High Cost of Living.





“I am concerned because the subject under discussion was for the Cost of living and the suffering of the Zambian people. The Minister stated that they walked away from lies, there ought to be decency, the Hon Minister is the one who disrespected the then Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina………. The issues of ambulances, 48 houses but the story of ambulances has not stopped now. Then it was about the cost, now it is about procurement. Why are those UPND MPs quiet on the subject matter,” said the Lunte Lawmaker.





He said he is grossly unhappy with the Corruption and Middlemen introduced almost everywhere.



Hon Kafwaya has also reacted to Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s response to the Cost of Living that Government cannot reduce the prices.





“It was my strong intention to speak about your tax policy, non-tax policy and expenditure prioritisation. I Intended to come with specific recommendations on your current tax policy so that you modify the tax policy now so that people can quickly begin to benefit from your interventions.





I was also going to tackle the MPR, Export policy with regards to mealie meal and Electricity, ………. We could have expanded these issues for our people to benefit from but what we had was the executive Government walking away and causing the quorum to collapse,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya has urged the UPND Government to moderate their appetite for Tribalism and regionalism.



He has challenged the Government to publish the names of the over 400 Civil Servants who have been removed from their positions, and the people they have been replaced with.





“The UPND government should moderate on the appetite for tribalism and regionalism. Zambian people do not want tribalism. If you won’t heed to the advice of the Bishops on tribalism, then we are in trouble. I want to challenge the Vice President to release a list of all the people who have been parked at cabinet office so that the issue of tribalism can be seen whether people’s claims are true or not,” Hon Kafwaya said.



