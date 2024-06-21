The ZRA/FQM Grand Theft Against Zambia’s Impoverished – Sensio Banda

The ZRA/FQM Grand Theft Against Zambia’s Impoverished

In recent news, the exposure of the grand tax scandal involving the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has sent shockwaves through the country. Thiery Charles, a whistleblower, brought to light the alarming fact that FQM’s tax obligation was reduced from an estimated 1 billion US dollars to a mere 23 million dollars. This staggering 98% reduction raises serious questions about the integrity of Zambia’s tax system and the accountability of those involved.

One of the most concerning aspects of this scandal is the silence of the Minister of Finance in response to these allegations. The fact that such a huge amount of tax revenue could be waived without a proper explanation is an indictment on the UPND government. The Minister of Finance must answer to the people of Zambia and provide transparency on the decision-making process that led to this massive reduction in FQM’s tax obligation.

It begs the question: what criteria were used to justify such a drastic reduction in tax obligations? Who were the key players involved in making this decision, and who ultimately gave the final approval? The lack of transparency surrounding this issue is deeply concerning and raises doubts about the fairness and integrity of Zambia’s tax system.

It’s Worth noting that the deliberate reduction of FQM’s tax obligations by 98% amounts to nothing short of economic and financial crime. The actors involved in this scandal must be held accountable for their actions, as this is not simply a case of tax avoidance but a blatant theft against the impoverished people of Zambia. The impact of this grand theft is far-reaching and has serious implications for the country’s economy and social welfare.

The repercussions of this scandal are dire for the people of Zambia, particularly the poor and vulnerable. The government’s emergency response budget is already strained, and the high cost of living, electricity deficit, and deteriorating health standards are exacerbating the situation. The grand theft committed by FQM not only deprives the country of much-needed revenue but also undermines the basic needs and rights of its citizens.

It is imperative that those responsible for this egregious act of theft are held accountable and face the full force of the law. The lack of oversight and regulation in Zambia’s mining sector has allowed such practices to flourish, but it is never too late to enact fair and equitable policies that prioritize the well-being of the country and its people. The government must take swift and decisive action to rectify this injustice and ensure that such flagrant abuses of power are never repeated.

Therefore, the ZRA/FQM grand theft against Zambia’s impoverished is a stark reminder of the systemic issues that plague the country’s governance and economy. It is a call to action for all citizens to demand accountability, transparency, and justice from those in power. Only through collective action and a commitment to upholding the rule of law can Zambia hope to overcome this dark chapter in its history and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all its people

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province