Theatrical PF cast continues drama as party loses 9 parliamentary seats

PF’s internal battles reached a boiling point yesterday, resulting in nine members of parliament losing their seats and leader Miles Sampa getting expelled by his own faction comrades.

In the continuing drama complete with unexpected twists and turns like a Zambezi Magic TV series, Morgan Ng’ona announced Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga as interim president of the PF declaring all of Sampa’s announced changes to the party leadership in the past six days invalid.

Hours after Parliament declared the seats of nine PF members of parliament vacant on account of being expelled by the Sampa-led faction, Ngona announced his former boss’ ejection from the PF at an impromptu presser in Lusaka last evening.

Last week, Sampa pardoned seven of the nine expelled party parliamentarians saying he was preventing a massive by-election, later firing Ng’ona and appointed himself as party SG, a position he also used to fire Chabinga from the position of leader of opposition in parliament, and later appointed Kalulushi MP, Mulenga Kampamba.

But Ng’ona said there has been no change whatsoever involving the party’s central committee that Sampa claimed to have dissolved, as the register of societies still recognised the same committee, as of yesterday.

In the meantime, Chabinga has said all party decisions that were made by then party president, Sampa are considered invalid as he did not consult the central committee before taking the steps.

Meanwhile, using his position as acting president, Chabinga sent out warning waves to all PF masquerades who wish to guise themselves as party presidents or secretary general, stating that they shall be dealt with.

He also warned media houses to desist from hosting such individuals under the stolen titles, or they risk being dealt with too.

He also warned all PF MP’s to behave, or they risked being expelled.

“To all PF members countrywide and fellow MPs, we will not tolerate indiscipline, members of parliament who will not behave will go. we would rather work with five people who are disciplined than have a bunch of them who misbehave.”

“We are not in church, these are politics, anyone who will be seen with the UKWA, we will put satellites on you and you will either be expelled or suspended,” Chabinga said.

He further expressed his disappointment towards the behaviour of Sampa, who he said was only busy making the changes from his bedroom in South Africa, were he is posting on Facebook from.

“I took high risks to support Miles Sampa, I had petrol bombs thrown at my house. People told me that I was supporting a mad man but I never cared. Our brother was bought and one of the conditions that were given were that I was a thorn in their flesh and he needed to kick me out.

“But Leadership comes from God and you don’t force it, I don’t fight, God fights for me, even today, they intended to lift me from parliament if at all I seat on the seat of leader of opposition, but as the SG has said, am still leader of opposition,” Chabinga said.

He went on to describe himself as a man of quiet actions. “I do things quietly, then I come out and hammer, that’s how real men work.”

“We have checked the VAR, and it has shown that Mbape did not score, it was a foul,” said Chabinga.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba July 4, 2024