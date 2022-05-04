SOLWEZI.

TUESDAY-03/05/2022

THERE IS A LIMIT TO WHAT WE CAN TAKE, OPPOSITION PF AND IT’S SURROGATES MUST BEHAVE AND STOP INSULTING THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT.

We have noted with concern and utmost disgust, deliberate, well planned, thought out and persistent insults targeted at the head of state Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Opposition Patriotic Front PF must not take the olive branch of unity and reconciliation the Republican President has decided to offer since assuming office for a weakness.

We are aware that in a bid to try and shift focus and attention from the many corruption cases that the former ruling party was involved in, they have continually engaged in dirty tribal talk to push an agenda of splitting this country on tribal lines.

The PF must not at any time think we have forgotten how they ruled this country.

We have deliberately chosen peace, civility and the rule of law. This should not in any way suggest that we have forgotten how:

Glazier Matapa was murdered and later followed to the grave site to disturb the funeral procession. We have not forgotten how the President was raided at night like a common thief and later detained for 127 days. We have not forgotten how Chibulo Mapenzi was shot in cold blood in broad day light. We have not forgotten how Vespers Shimuzhila was murdered in her hostel room at UNZA. We have not forgotten how our hospitals were supplied with expired Condoms and other drugs. We have not forgotten how our people were hounded out of markets, stations and many other trading places. We have not forgotten how you closed radio and TV stations that did not support your thieving ways. We have not forgotten how you issued NRCs to underage children in a bid to rig elections. We have not forgotten how you cut off the entire country from Internet connection on voting day. we have not forgotten how Government jobs and contracts where a preserve of your cadres and relatives. We have not forgotten how Lawrence Banda was murdered in cold blood. We have not forgotten how bloody and violent all elections were under your charge. We have not forgotten how you mismanaged our treasury. We have not forgotten how cadres became more powerful than the defence and police system of the state. We have not forgotten how innocent girls were undressed in broad day light during youth day celebrations.

The list goes on.

As UPND in the North Western Province we are closely monitoring this unfortunate trend of people insulting the President at will.

Moving forward, we shall shall not take lightly anyone found wanting on this front.

You will have yourselves to blame should you be in conflict with both the law and the UPND.

We urge the Zambia police to protect the Presidency or allow us to help them maintain law and order.

Many countries in Africa have seen massive genocide because of careless tribal talk and we shall not allow anyone to split this country because of their selfish political ambitions.

Issued:

Emmanuel Samapimbi

Information and Publicity Secretary,

North Western Province

UPND.