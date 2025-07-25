There is a lot of improvement and I am regaining my strength- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

MY GUARDIAN ANGEL TOOK THESE PICTURES WHEN I WAS FAST ASLEEP



I can safely say the dark cloud has been lifted, I had a peaceful and restful night I feel much much better.





In terms of diagnostics, my intestines are getting back in place. I still have some air in there and they are still swollen but they are getting better.





I have been put on a light diet whilst the intestine recover.



My task is to make as much movements as possible as well as release gas so that they intestines are free of that gas.





Otherwise there is a lot of improvement and I am regaining my strength.





Thank you very much for your prayers, you pulled me out of the valley of darkness by now I don’t know where I would have been.