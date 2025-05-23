“THERE IS INCREASED APPRECIATION OF THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS” – KASUNE





Justice Minister PRINCESS KASUNE says there has been increased appreciation of the proposed constitution amendments.





Ms. KASUNE says those that were opposing the process did not fully understand the proposed amendments.



Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on North Western Province Minister ROBERT LIHEFU in the company of Mines and Mineral Development Minister PAUL KABUSWE, Ms. KASUNE said members of the public are now appreciating the proposed constitution amendments.





Meanwhile, Mr. KABUSWE revealed that the country has recorded a 30 percent increase in copper production in the first quarter of 2025.





He said this is due to the progressive policies that have been implemented by the government which have allowed the mining sector to thrive.





And Mr. LIHEFU said government will continue working towards improving the lives of the people in the country.



ZNBC