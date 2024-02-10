There is no democratic space for opposition political parties in the country- Steve Chungu

Former Patriotic front party Luanshya central constituency member of parliament Steve Chungu says there is no democratic space for opposition political parties in the country.

Speaking this morning on Radio Chimwemwe’s know your leader programme, Mr Chungu has emphasized the importance of allowing political parties to hold rallies and engage openly with the public on critical issues such as the economy and governance.

He has criticized the authorities for denying permission to political parties to hold public gatherings and rallies, which he believes is essential for informing the public about governmence shortcomings.

Mr Chungu has further stated that there is need for political parties to come together and form alliances to sponsor one president and remove the current president during the elections in 2026.

Mr Chungu who is also former government chief whip added that the same alliance that helped the united party for national development (UPND) to win elections in 2021, adding that the same can be done to remove the current UPND government in power when opposition political parties come together.

By patriotic front correspondent