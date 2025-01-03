There Is No Hope In President Lungu. The Best He Can Do Is Save Himself Before He Faces Even More Trouble- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

PEOPLE NEED HOPE, BUT IT HAS TO BE #REAL HOPE NOT #FALSE HOPE

As we come to the end of the year 2024, I would like us to thank God and look forward to 2025 with hope, but we have to hold on to hope that will materialize into something, not the illusions we have had since 2021 when some people believed that President Lungu will win the general elections but lost like no any other President ever lost, especially to the opposition.

Today, a number of people are calling me names for stating the truth that most of you know but are scared to say it.

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU WILL NOT BE ON THE BALLOT UNLESS A MIRACLE HAPPENS. THE ELIGIBILITY CASE SEALED THAT AND IT IS NOT EASY TO UNDO IT.

This is exactly what happened in May of 2021 when I said that President Lungu was digging his own political grave by supporting hooliganism after the clash of cadres at the PF secretariat.

Because PF was in power, then, they arrested me and treated me like a common criminal. Thanks to Mutembo Nchito who put up a spirited fight to have me released. I am also grateful to my friends at News Diggers, I will never forget, and I will live to appreciate you.

I am very sure, today if PF were in power, they would have been looking for me to jail me for stating the facts.

UPND is no exception in this; when I state facts as they are, they unleash the police on me, which has rendered me a refugee.

Make no mistake, NO ONE CAN USE ME, I AM AN INDEPENDENT THINKER AND I SPEAK FROM MY CONSCIENCE.

Yes, I restored the Alebwelepo agenda because President Hichilema did not deliver on his promises (AND I STILL STAND BY THAT).

The Alebwelepo agenda needed serious resolve and input from various circles starting with President Lungu himself. I recognize and appreciate many young people, especially on social media, who jumped on this crusade. I apologize to those who are disappointed with the current state of affairs.

WHO IS TO BLAME FOR THE FAILURE OF ALEBWELELAPO AGENDA?

I really wish I could freely speak about this issue but out of respect, allow me to just say, I wish President Lungu acted more decisive and clinical, but he has always been running from behind.

Trust me, I am more frustrated than most of you because this agenda, rendered me a refugee and the prospect of coming back home sooner looks very bleak.

I know some of you might blame President Hichilema and his UPND Govt, but let’s not forget that, “Politics Teyabano iyoo”. Mind you, President Lungu himself played his own “Mingalato” when he had the instruments of power.

I am not encouraging dictatorship, but let’s be honest, politics anywhere, including in America, involve “Imingalato”. The challenge is for the opposition to fight and win.

Unfortunately, so far we are losing hands down. And if the status quo remains like this, we should forgot about change of Govt in 2026.

A lot of you have hope in President Lungu, that he can do something to change things, but I am sorry I have my doubts because at the moment he is at the weakest point.

Yes, I also had hope, but I can write a book on how things have failed to happen due to attitude, selfishness, tribalism, lack of resources, cowardice, lack of planning, indecisiveness and mediocrity.

I know some of you don’t want to hear this, but at least I don’t want to pretend that, I am with you in your false hopes. I am not a two faced person like many of those giving you false hopes.

Whether you hate me or like me, I want to be clear: there is no hope in President Lungu. The best he can do is save himself before he faces even more trouble.

Some of you are saying, let President Lungu endorse someone, but the last time ECL had to pick someone to run with him for Presidency, he brought Prof. Nkandu Luo and the results of that are common to many of us. How sure are you that, he will bring out a person that will be viable to win 2026 elections against President Hichilema?

It is also not just a matter of endorsing someone, a good leader must first prepare the ground and do it at the right time, not when it is too late.

Honestly, how will whoever President Lungu chooses campaign 16 months before elections? When will resources be raised? Who will be around this person? Who will be his MPs and the entire electoral structure to ensure that, votes are not just cast in their favor but protected?

Currently, there are no resources or a clear plan, yet President Lungu is discussing Plan B. When will it be implemented, and how effective can it be, considering President Lungu’s way of doing things, even when he was in power.

I am sorry, I know I am hurting a lot of people’s feelings and I am risking a lot, because the people that help me are President Lungu’s friends and I know some of them might even withdraw their support, but my God will not let me down, because what I am saying here is the truth.

Whatever I am saying here, must not be misconstrued that I am supporting UPND, or I have gotten anything from them (I am actually very broke right now and this article might just render me cashless). I am just giving you facts so that, you don’t live in false hope.

I apologize to President Lungu and all those who feel offended about what I have said here, however, you must appreciate me for being honest with you. Besides, I am not calling out your weaknesses personally, which would be damaging, so even as you scheme things against me, think twice.

Some people might say, why not talk in private, well…. some people don’t like to be challenged face to face, if anything they cut you when they think you have dissenting views.

SO WHAT IS THE SOLUTION?

This is what I will be discussing tomorrow at 20:00hrs

I WISH YOU A PROSPEROUS 2025!!!